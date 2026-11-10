Brandon Sklenar Physique Change for F.A.S.T. Movie Taylor Sheridan

Actor Brandon Sklenar reveals how his massive physical transformation for Taylor Sheridan's action thriller F.A.S.T. prepared him for upcoming roles in the film industry.

Brandon Sklenar recently disclosed significant details regarding his intense physical preparation for the upcoming action thriller F.A.S.T., a project helmed by director Ben Richardson and written by acclaimed screenwriter Taylor Sheridan. The actor explained that he underwent a drastic body transformation to portray a Delta Force operator, a change that directly influenced his recent work on other major productions.

Physical Transformation Details

Sklenar stated that he got massive for his role in the film, which is set to release in May under Warner Bros. He clarified that his training was not primarily about bulking up for this specific movie but rather maintaining a foundation built from earlier work. This prior commitment allowed him to leverage existing muscle mass while preparing for the demanding requirements of the character.

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The actor emphasized that he trained in a very specific way for the film, focusing on the physical demands of playing a special forces soldier. His comments highlight the rigorous discipline required to maintain such a physique, noting that he was still working with the foundation established during previous shoots earlier in the year.

Taylor Sheridan Collaboration

This project marks Brandon Sklenar's second major collaboration with creator Taylor Sheridan, following his prominent role in both seasons of the prequel series 1923. The Yellowstone spinoff concluded its run with season two, but Sheridan has already announced a follow-up series titled 1944. Sklenar has expressed strong interest in reprising his role as an older Spencer Dutton in the new installment.

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F.A.S.T. serves as a return to feature films for Taylor Sheridan, who has spent recent years focused on television projects like Mayor of Kingstown, Landman, The Madison, Tulsa King, and Lioness. His last screenplay credit before this project was the 2021 film Those Who Wish Me Dead, which he also directed. The new film continues his tradition of gritty, high-stakes narratives.

Cast and Crew Information

The ensemble cast includes Jason Clarke, Wilson Bethel, Sam Claflin, LaKeith Stanfield, and Chloe Coleman alongside Brandon Sklenar. Director Ben Richardson brings experience from Sheridan's television universe, having directed episodes of Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, Tulsa King, and 1923. Richardson also served as cinematographer on Sheridan films Wind River and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The plot centers on a former U.S. Special Forces soldier who joins the Drug Enforcement Administration to take down drug dealers operating under Central Intelligence Agency protection. This premise draws comparisons to Sheridan's earlier critically acclaimed screenplays, including Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River, establishing a tone of moral complexity and action.

Release Date and Future Projects

F.A.S.T. is scheduled for release on April 23, 2027, according to current listings, though promotional materials previously referenced a May release window. An official trailer is expected to drop soon as production wraps and marketing efforts intensify. Audiences can anticipate seeing the results of Sklenar's extreme physical regimen on the big screen.

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Beyond this release, Brandon Sklenar continues to build a diverse portfolio with roles in The Housemaid, Drop, and It Ends With Us. His career highlights also include Emily the Criminal, The Offer, and a long-running stint on Westworld. These projects demonstrate his versatility as an actor across different genres and formats.