Brandon Sanderson Studies Dungeon Crawler Carl for Pacing Improvements

Brandon Sanderson reveals he is analyzing Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl to refine his own book pacing and resolve long-standing reader criticism about story structure.

Brandon Sanderson is actively studying the narrative techniques of Matt Dinniman, the author behind the popular LitRPG series Dungeon Crawler Carl, to improve his own storytelling methods. This revelation comes as the established fantasy writer seeks to address long-standing criticisms regarding the pacing of his own epic series. Sanderson acknowledged the influence of Dinniman's work during a recent interview, highlighting a strategic shift in how he approaches tension and payoff in his future projects.

Sanderson Admires Dinniman Pacing Strategy

Brandon Sanderson stated that he has been closely analyzing how Matt Dinniman utilizes promise and payoff within the pages of Dungeon Crawler Carl. The fantasy author noted that Dinniman excels at providing readers with a tease of a significant upcoming event, creating a sense of anticipation that keeps audiences engaged. Sanderson explained that Dinniman makes the reader wait just long enough to wonder if the promised event will actually occur, only to deliver it with maximum excitement when it finally happens.

Also read Princess Donut's Real-Life Inspiration in Dungeon Crawler Carl

Sanderson described this specific technique as a valuable pacing lesson that he is attempting to learn from Matt Dinniman. The author emphasized that the core appeal of Dungeon Crawler Carl lies in this masterful handling of reader expectations. By observing how Dinniman manages these narrative beats, Sanderson hopes to apply similar tension-building strategies to his own extensive bibliography. This acknowledgment marks a rare public admission that an established giant in the genre is looking to learn from a peer in a different subgenre.

Historical Criticism and Pacing Issues

Brandon Sanderson's current efforts to refine his pacing come after years of facing criticism from readers regarding the structure of his novels. Historically, critics pointed out that his early works were too drawn out, with excessive time spent on lore and world-building that led to climactic endings known as the Sanderlanche. This term refers to the phenomenon where too many plot threads are resolved simultaneously at the end of a series, causing pacing issues.

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In his annotations for The Hero of Ages, published in 2009, Brandon Sanderson acknowledged this criticism as valid. He admitted that he struggled to balance the distribution of character climaxes throughout his narratives. Although he attempted to space out these moments in subsequent books, he noted that he often lost tension by spreading events out too thinly. This historical context highlights the ongoing challenge Sanderson has faced in finding the right rhythm for his epic storytelling.

Stormlight Archive Book 6 Outline Process

The potential application of these new pacing techniques is particularly significant given that Brandon Sanderson recently began outlining The Stormlight Archive book 6. During a weekly update on YouTube on November 3, 2026, the author announced the start of this crucial phase for his most famous series. The upcoming installment is expected to feature a ten-year in-world time jump, which provides a natural opportunity to introduce structural changes to the narrative flow.

If Brandon Sanderson successfully integrates the pacing model inspired by Dungeon Crawler Carl, the final books of The Stormlight Archive may feel noticeably different from the start. A change in this manner could help maintain higher levels of tension and engagement throughout the later volumes. The ten-year jump serves as an appropriate narrative device to reset expectations and implement new storytelling rhythms that have been learned from other authors.

Preservation of Core Fantasy Elements

Despite the planned adjustments to pacing and structure, Brandon Sanderson remains committed to the core elements that define his authorial voice. The intense magic systems and high-fantasy epic tone that have characterized The Stormlight Archive since its inception will remain unchanged. Readers can expect the same depth of world-building and magical complexity that fans have come to associate with his work.

The integration of new pacing techniques does not signal a departure from the traditional high fantasy style that Brandon Sanderson is known for. Instead, it represents an evolution in how he delivers the story content he has spent years planning. The Stormlight Archive will continue to be a high-fantasy epic, even if the delivery mechanism becomes more refined and tightly paced. This balance ensures that the series retains its identity while improving its narrative execution.

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Contrasting Authorial Methods and Respect

Brandon Sanderson and Matt Dinniman represent two contrasting approaches to genre fiction writing, yet they share a mutual respect for each other's craft. Sanderson is known for planning his books in meticulous detail years in advance, while Dinniman operates as a pantser who writes without detailed outlines. Sanderson follows a traditional publishing route, whereas Dinniman achieved global sensation after self-publishing Dungeon Crawler Carl in 2020.

These differences in method highlight the diverse pathways to success in modern speculative fiction. Sanderson, who has published more books than Dinniman, openly admits to taking lessons from the newer author. This willingness to learn from Matt Dinniman demonstrates a professional humility that is uncommon in the industry. The dynamic between the two authors serves as an example of how writers from different generations and styles can influence each other positively.

FanX Interview Context and Publication Details

The insights into Brandon Sanderson's current writing process were shared during an interview at FanX in Salt Lake City on October 8, 2026. The discussion with Collider's Maggie Lovitt was later clipped and published on November 3, 2026. This timing aligns with Sanderson's ongoing updates regarding his upcoming works and his engagement with the fan community through digital platforms.

Dungeon Crawler Carl, published by Penguin Random House, was released on September 21, 2020, and consists of 444 pages. Matt Dinniman's self-publishing success with this title has influenced many in the industry, including major traditional publishers. The ISBN for the publication is 979-8688591507. The book's impact on pacing and reader engagement is now being studied by some of the most prominent authors in the fantasy genre.

Brandon Sanderson's decision to study Dungeon Crawler Carl is a strategic move to enhance the readability and tension of his upcoming works. By learning from Matt Dinniman's expertise in promise and payoff, the author aims to resolve past criticisms and deliver a more satisfying experience for his readers. This collaboration of ideas across the genre landscape promises to enrich the storytelling traditions of both authors and their respective fanbases.