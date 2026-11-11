Brandon Sanderson Stormlight War for Roshar Tabletop Game Reaches Funding Milestone

Brotherwise Games announces the successful funding of Stormlight: War for Roshar tabletop game. The project raised over £2.7 million, unlocking new characters like Sja-Anat and Venli for fans of Brandon Sanderson.

Author Brandon Sanderson has firmly established his legacy in the fantasy genre through major series including Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive. Brotherwise Games is now bringing this expansive universe to physical play with the announcement of Stormlight: War for Roshar. This tabletop experience allows players to engage directly with the lore of Roshar.

Funding Success and Campaign Metrics

The Kickstarter campaign for Stormlight: War for Roshar has achieved remarkable financial success far exceeding its initial targets. The project raised a total of £2,757,000 against an original goal of just £74,912. Over 15,000 backers have supported this initiative, demonstrating strong enthusiasm for the brand. Full funding was secured earlier this month, marking a significant milestone for the developers.

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New Characters Unlocked via Stretch Goals

Reaching the $2,000 stretch goal triggered the addition of two new champions to the game expansion. These characters are Sja-Anat and Venli, both integral figures within the broader narrative context. Sja-Anat possesses the unique ability to corrupt neutral troops during gameplay sessions. Venli offers tactical advantages by mustering troops behind enemy lines effectively.

Pledge Tiers and Reward Structures

Backers can choose from seven distinct pledge tiers ranging from basic add-ons to comprehensive packages. The lowest entry point allows interested supporters to secure specific add-ons with any amount pledged. For those seeking the complete collection, the Herald tier requires a pledge of $375. This top-tier reward includes all previous items plus Mistborn: The Deck Building Game.

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Production Timeline and Delivery Expectations

Customers who pledge for the full experience should anticipate a waiting period before receiving their materials. The estimated delivery date for the game components is November 2027. This timeline provides ample time for production quality checks but requires patience from eager participants. The delay ensures that all miniatures and cards meet high manufacturing standards.

Core Gameplay and Series Integration

The Stormlight Archive began in 2010 with The Way of Kings and spans ten epic books. The first five-book arc is now complete, providing a rich foundation for this tabletop adaptation. Players will navigate political tensions and magical conflicts across the nation of Roshar. The game mechanics reflect the complex relationships between key figures like Kaladin Stormblessed and Shallan Davar.