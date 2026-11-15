Brandon Sanderson Stormlight Archive Board Game War for Roshar Exceeds Funding Goal

The Stormlight Archive inspired board game War for Roshar raised over two million pounds. Brotherwise Games releases details on the November 2027 launch date and stretch goals.

Brandon Sanderson's Stormlight Archive continues to dominate the fantasy genre with the massive success of the new board game War for Roshar . Created by Brotherwise Games , this strategic tabletop experience was funded through a Kickstarter campaign that concluded earlier this month. The project achieved full funding by raising a staggering £2,757,794 against an initial target of just £74,912. This financial milestone underscores the intense dedication of fans within the Cosmere Universe community.

War for Roshar Campaign Financial Success

The campaign attracted support from more than 7,000 backers who pledged their money to bring the game to life. Brotherwise Games reported that the total funds raised represent an exponential increase over the original goal. The campaign ran for a three-week period during which it successfully unlocked every single one of its 29 stretch goals. This comprehensive completion rate indicates a highly engaged supporter base eager to expand the scope of the final product. Players who missed the initial window can still participate through a Late Pledge option. This option allows new backers to secure available rewards while still accessing all the stretch goals achieved during the main campaign.

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Gameplay Mechanics and Designer John D Clair

The official synopsis describes War for Roshar as an epic asymmetric strategy game. It is directly inspired by the best-selling novels that make up the Stormlight Archive . The game supports one to four players who take on the roles of iconic leaders from the books. Participants will command forces representing opposing powers such as Honor and Odium. John D Clair is the acclaimed designer responsible for creating the complex mechanics of this tabletop title. Players must manage champions and resources while forming alliances on the battlefield. The core loop involves unlocking surgebinding powers and claiming Oathgates to determine the fate of Roshar.

Stretch Goals and Character Miniatures

The unlocking of all 29 stretch goals resulted in significant additions to the game content. The very first goal achieved was the addition of the character Szeth. His miniature will join the Coalition of Monarchs with upgraded cards. The package includes one Szeth mini, two Szeth Starter Cards, and one Leader Card. The majority of the remaining goals focused on introducing more iconic book characters. Each unlocked character comes with a highly detailed miniature for the tabletop experience. New collectibles include the first-ever Mistborn Premium Miniatures pack with 20 characters. Other additions feature the Wind and Truth set and the Stormlight Adventures Set for the Cosmere RPG.

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Future Release Date and Production Timeline

Individuals who successfully pledged to the campaign will receive their copies of War for Roshar in November 2027. This release date is approximately one year away from the current moment. The extended timeline reflects the complexity of producing high-quality miniatures and components. Despite the wait, the overwhelming financial support suggests strong market confidence in the final product. Brandon Sanderson has indicated that the Stormlight Archive series will continue with more novels in the future. He plans to work on the second half of the series after completing the Era Three Mistborn trilogy. The success of this board game highlights the enduring popularity of the Cosmere Universe.

Brotherwise Games Strategic Market Position

Brotherwise Games has positioned War for Roshar as a premium entry in the fantasy strategy genre. The ability to raise nearly three million pounds demonstrates the commercial viability of licensed literary properties. The inclusion of multiple iconic leaders such as Kaladin, Dalinar, Raboniel, and Taravangian appeals to long-time readers. The asymmetric nature of the game allows players to experience different narratives based on their chosen faction. This design choice encourages replayability and strategic diversity among the participant base. The detailed miniature work promised by the stretch goals adds a tangible collectible element. Fans who invested in the campaign are now awaiting production updates from the developer.