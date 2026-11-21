Author Brandon Sanderson outlines schedule for Stormlight Archive Book 6. Drafting begins January 2028, following extensive planning in 2027 for the epic fantasy series continuation.

Brandon Sanderson has officially updated his writing schedule, confirming that he will begin the first draft of Book 6 in The Stormlight Archive series in January 2028. This announcement clarifies the timeline for fans who have been awaiting the next installment in the epic fantasy saga set on the world of Roshar. The author made the confirmation during a video update released on November 3, providing a concrete milestone for readers who were previously uncertain about when the narrative would resume.

Drafting Timeline And Planning Schedule For Book 6

Brandon Sanderson explained that the period leading up to the drafting phase is critical for structuring the complex narrative. He plans to work on the outline periodically throughout the year 2027. This extensive planning phase is not limited to just the sixth book in the series. The author stated that the outlining process extends all the way through Book 10, ensuring that the overarching story arcs remain coherent and well-paced across multiple future installments.

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The target date for beginning the actual manuscript writing is set for January 2028. This date represents a shift from previous schedules, as Sanderson is making room to return to Roshar while he is still actively working on other projects. The author had originally outlined a dense backlog of work between the two halves of The Stormlight Archive. In his 2024 year-end update, he listed an entire Mistborn trilogy and two sequels to Elantris ahead of his return to the Stormlight series.

Shifting Priorities Amidst Other Creative Projects

The revised schedule indicates a strategic adjustment in Brandon Sanderson's creative output. He had previously set aside time for Horneater, a novella designed to follow the character Rock during the events of Rhythm of War. However, two years later, the professional timeline has evolved sufficiently to allow Sanderson to prioritize Roshar. He is now integrating the Stormlight Archive into his workflow alongside the ongoing Mistborn projects.

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This change demonstrates the author's ability to manage multiple high-profile fantasy series simultaneously. The decision to start drafting Book 6 in early 2028 suggests that the preliminary work for the story is nearly complete. Sanderson has not announced a firm release date for the book, but his earlier estimate placed the publication in 2031. This timeframe allows for a rigorous writing and editing process following the January 2028 start.

Context Of The Narrative Gap Since Wind And Truth

Brandon Sanderson's last contribution to the main series was Wind and Truth, which closed out the first five-book arc in December 2024. That conclusion provided readers with a significant ending, but it also marked a long hiatus for new novels in the series. When the story eventually picks up again, approximately a decade will have passed for the inhabitants of Roshar. This significant temporal gap in the fiction creates anticipation for how the author will bridge the years in the narrative.

The question of how many real-world years readers will have to wait since the last book has been a central topic of discussion. Sanderson originally had a substantial amount of material prepared on his desk between the two halves of The Stormlight Archive. The current plan to begin outlining and drafting now ensures that the gap between books remains manageable for the fanbase. The detailed timeline provides clarity on the production pipeline for the next major fantasy event.

Future Implications For The Stormlight Archive Series

The confirmation of a January 2028 draft start sets the stage for the remainder of the decade for The Stormlight Archive. With the outlining process covering books six through ten, Brandon Sanderson is laying the groundwork for a sustained period of output. This long-term planning helps maintain consistency in a series known for its intricate world-building and large cast of characters.

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Readers waiting for the next entry in the saga can now look forward to 2027 as the year of preparation and 2028 as the year of creation. The author's commitment to completing the manuscript ahead of the 2031 publication target indicates a structured approach to his workload. This schedule ensures that The Stormlight Archive continues to advance alongside his other successful franchises, such as Mistborn and Elantris.