Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson releases The Fires of December US hardcover on December 8. Discover plot details, casting, and preorder info for this new Cosmere standalone novel.

Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson has shared his perspective on the trope of time travel, admitting he would decline the opportunity to return to his teenage years with all his adult memories intact. He cited the narrative trope that such scenarios rarely end well, yet this fictional concept inspired his latest work.

The story centers on a character who wakes up on her twenty-first birthday with a full lifetime of recollections. This premise allows Sanderson to explore heavy emotional themes through a speculative fiction lens.

The Fires of December Plot Overview

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The novel titled The Fires of December follows a protagonist named December Solace, who remembers a devastating plague that her current companions have not yet experienced. December travels along the River Violet to warn the king's court about the impending disaster. She does not make this journey alone, as she is accompanied by a priestess and an aspiring fashion designer. The narrative focuses on her struggle to convince a royal official to take the word of a twenty-one-year-old seriously. This diplomatic challenge serves as the immediate conflict driving the plot forward.

Complex Emotional Stakes and Consequences

December faces a more difficult moral dilemma regarding what parts of the future she should alter. She retains memories of people she lost, but also recalls the lovers she met and the children she eventually had. Changing the past to save someone could erase the possibility of meeting her future family. This creates a complex web of cause and effect that defines her character arc. The story examines the personal cost of trying to perfect a life that already happened.

Tor Books US Hardcover Publication Date

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Tor Books will publish the United States hardcover edition of The Fires of December on Tuesday, December 8. The 384-page volume brings the standalone Cosmere novel to mainstream bookstore shelves. This physical release follows an earlier distribution method through Sanderson's Hoid's Storybook Collection crowdfunding campaign. Readers seeking a tangible copy can preorder the Tor edition immediately. The digital and audio formats have been available to the general public since October 6.

Audio Production and Narrator Details

Longtime Mistborn narrator Michael Kramer returns to read the audio edition of this new novel. His involvement ensures continuity for listeners who have followed Sanderson's broader literary universe for years. The audiobook format provides an accessible entry point for new audiences. This production highlights the multimedia reach of the Cosmere series. Kramer's performance adds depth to the character of December and her companions.

Cosmere Universe Integration and Context

The Fires of December stands as a standalone novel within the larger Cosmere shared universe. It allows new readers to engage with Sanderson's world without prior knowledge of other series. The story incorporates familiar magical systems and thematic elements from the broader canon. This approach expands the reach of the fictional setting to a wider demographic. The novel serves as both an independent adventure and a deeper dive into established lore.

Author Reflections on Narrative Structure

Sanderson's initial hesitation about time travel stories reflects his commitment to grounded emotional stakes. He chose to focus on the personal consequences of knowledge rather than just the mechanics of travel. This approach differentiates the novel from other works in the genre. The narrative structure prioritizes character development and moral ambiguity. Readers can expect a thoughtful examination of memory and regret. The book remains available for preorder through major retailers ahead of the December 8 release date."