Brandon Sanderson Reveals Stormlight Archive Book 6 Release Timeline

Fantasy author Brandon Sanderson confirms Stormlight Archive Book 6 writing begins in January 2028, with a projected December 2031 release for fans of the epic series.

Brandon Sanderson, the celebrated author behind the massive fantasy epic The Stormlight Archive, has officially confirmed that preparations for the sixth installment of the series are underway. The bestselling writer revealed in a November 3 weekly YouTube update that he has already begun the outlining phase for the next novel in the saga. This announcement provides long-time readers with a concrete timeline for when they can expect the continuation of the story set on the planet Roshar.

Projecting The Stormlight Book 6 Timeline

Sanderson stated clearly that he intends to begin writing the sixth novel in January 2028. He explained that he wants to be fully prepared to hit the ground running when that time arrives, rather than starting the actual manuscript immediately. Throughout 2027, he will work intermittently on the outline for Book 6 alongside developing overarching plans for the entire remaining five-book arc. This strategic approach ensures that the writing process for the next volume will proceed without unnecessary delays once the drafting phase officially commences.

Also read From the Archive: Fashion, Politics and Satire

Cosmere Projects and Ghostbloods Focus

While The Stormlight Archive remains a primary interest, Sanderson has significant other creative obligations during the intervening years. His main writing priority for 2027 is finishing the second and third installments of the Ghostbloods trilogy. This new series is scheduled to begin releasing in December 2028, with subsequent books planned for 2029 and 2030. Additionally, Sanderson is making significant progress on a Mistborn movie screenplay and is working on several other novels set within his interconnected Cosmere universe. These commitments help explain the multi-year gap before he returns to full-time work on the main saga.

Advertisement

Roshar Readers Anticipate Back Five

The announcement is particularly significant for fans who have been waiting since Wind and Truth concluded the first major arc in December 2024. That final release brought the initial five-book run to a close, leaving the community eager for the next steps. Sanderson refers to the remaining five installments collectively as the Back Five. He has previously outlined a projected December 2031 release window for Book 6 in his 2024 State of the Sanderson update. He reiterated that expectation in December 2025 and even during his 2026 Halloween stream, noting that the enormous novels typically require about two to three years to write.

Cosmere Series and Production Outlook

Sanderson noted that readers will likely receive two or three books in quick succession after the sixth installment, rather than one book per year. He suggested a pattern of one book every two years, followed by the last two arriving shortly after. While this timeline is currently a projected window rather than a confirmed publication date, it provides reassurance that the schedule remains achievable despite his busy Hollywood commitments. An upcoming Apple TV adaptation of The Stormlight Archive is also in development, adding to the excitement surrounding the brand. Sanderson plans to add a new progress bar to his website in the coming weeks to track the development of the new outline. This transparency allows fans to monitor the creative process as the author returns to Roshar after several years of absence.