Brandon Sanderson Reveals Mistborn Movie Screenplay Progress

Author Brandon Sanderson shares that the Mistborn screenplay is at fifty percent completion. Apple TV secured rights to his Cosmere universe in January 2026 for major adaptations.

Brandon Sanderson has provided a significant update on the development of the Mistborn movie screenplay, confirming that the project is progressing steadily. The renowned fantasy author shared this information in a recent video posted to his official YouTube channel, offering fans and industry observers insight into the adaptation process.

Mistborn Screenplay Reaches Halfway Milestone

Sanderson stated that the second version of the Mistborn screenplay, referred to as "screenplay 2.0," is currently at fifty percent completion. He noted that he completed substantial work during the previous week and expressed satisfaction with the current direction of the script. The author indicated that the writing process is moving along efficiently, marking a clear progression from earlier drafts.

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Apple TV Secures Cosmere Rights In Early 2026

This development follows the announcement made by Apple TV in January 2026, when the streaming service acquired the rights to adapt Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere universe. The deal includes plans for both film and television adaptations, specifically targeting the Mistborn series for the big screen and the Stormlight Archive series for television. This strategic move positions Apple TV to capitalize on the massive global popularity of Sanderson's literary works.

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Writing Schedule Balances Multiple Novel Projects

The progress on the Mistborn script comes five months after Sanderson revealed that he had finished the first version of the screenplay. During this period, the author has been managing a demanding schedule that involves drafting multiple novels alongside his screenwriting duties. This dual focus highlights his ability to maintain productivity across different creative formats while meeting the expectations of studio partners.

Fan Engagement Through Direct Digital Communication

Sanderson continues to engage directly with his audience through digital platforms, using his YouTube channel to share regular updates on his projects. This transparent approach allows fans to track the evolution of major adaptations like Mistborn in real time. The detailed status reports help maintain high levels of anticipation and community involvement surrounding the upcoming cinematic release.