Brandon Sanderson Recommends Top Fantasy Books for Aspiring Writers

Fantasy author Brandon Sanderson shares his top five book recommendations for students and readers, including titles by Tad Williams and N.K. Jemisin, focusing on clean and impactful storytelling.

Brandon Sanderson, a leading figure in modern fantasy literature, has released a curated list of book recommendations specifically designed to inspire aspiring writers and students. The acclaimed author of The Stormlight Archive frequently uses his platform to advocate for the writing community, encouraging young creatives to read widely and discover what genre elements resonate most with their personal tastes. His advice emphasizes that while literature is subjective, exposure to diverse narrative structures is essential for professional development.

Sanderson maintains a dedicated section on his official website for these recommendations, ensuring that the resources are easily accessible to his growing fanbase. He specifically highlights a subset of this list as clean fantasy, reflecting his personal preference for avoiding explicit language and sexual content in his own published works. This distinction provides a useful filter for readers who seek high-quality storytelling without mature themes, while still addressing complex and dark narrative arcs.

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Deep Dive Into Tad Williams Legacy

Tad Williams and his epic series Memory, Sorrow, & Thorn represent the fifth recommendation on Sanderson's list, offering a masterclass in long-form world-building. Williams is best known for this nine-novel saga, which includes prequels, an interlude, and the sequel series The Last King of Osten Ard. Sanderson notes that while the writing style can be very long-winded and potentially difficult in early chapters, it serves as a significant influence on other major works like George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire. The series follows a young man named Simon as he faces an apocalyptic struggle against ancient magical forces, enduring numerous losses before the climactic battle.

Barbara Hambly Dragonsbane Analysis

Barbara Hambly's Dragonsbane holds a special place in Sanderson's literary history, serving as a primary reason he became interested in the fantasy genre itself. He frequently cites this novel as an example of following one's unique interests, pointing out the unlikely demographic of a teenage boy engaging with the esoteric adventures of a middle-aged female protagonist. Published in 1985, the story centers on a witch named Jenny Waynest and the lord John Aversin, who are summoned from the isolated Northlands to combat the powerful dragon Morkeleb. Sanderson highlights how the narrative subverts expectations, revealing that the situation in the south is complicated by political intrigue and the influence of another witch.

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Daniel Abraham Economic Themes

Daniel Abraham's The Dagger and the Coin series is the third recommended work, praised for its broad scope and intricate comparison to A Song of Ice and Fire. Sanderson advises readers to explore anything by Abraham under his various pen names, including his co-writing work as James S.A. Corey on The Expanse series. The five-book saga, published between 2011 and 2016, examines two forces that lead to human calamity: violence and war, represented by the dagger, and economic instability, represented by the coin. Abraham's frequent collaboration with Martin and his focus on macro-economic consequences within fantasy settings provide a unique perspective for aspiring authors studying plot structure.

N.K. Jemisin Structural Innovation

N.K. Jemisin's The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms anchors the final recommendation, serving as the first book in her The Inheritance Trilogy. This series is followed by The Broken Kingdoms and The Kingdom of the Gods, forming a cohesive narrative arc that Sanderson endorses for its literary merit. Jemisin's work is celebrated for its innovative approach to genre conventions and complex character dynamics. By including her trilogy, Sanderson underscores the importance of reading across different styles and eras to understand the evolving landscape of contemporary fantasy fiction. His selection criteria prioritize narrative depth and structural ingenuity over mere popularity.

Guidance For New Writers

Brandon Sanderson's consistent message to students is that no single book will resonate with every reader, and that variety is key to finding one's voice. He encourages fans to seek out what interests them most, whether it is the dark themes of Williams, the political maneuvering in Abraham's series, or the mythological depth of Jemisin's trilogy. By sharing these specific titles, Sanderson not only honors his own inspirations but also provides a roadmap for the next generation of fantasy authors to study and emulate.