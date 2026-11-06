Brandon Sanderson Outlines Stormlight Timeline and Herald Kickstarter Details

Brandon Sanderson maps the Stormlight Archive Back Five for 2028, while Brotherwise Games confirms the Herald pledge tier for War for Roshar backers.

Brandon Sanderson has provided fans with a concrete timeline for the future of The Stormlight Archive, confirming that the outlining phase for the series continuation is already underway. Following the publication of Wind and Truth in 2024, the author shifted focus to other Cosmere projects, but he now plans to spend the year 2027 mapping out Books 6 through 10. The writing of the sixth installment is scheduled to begin in January 2028, offering a definitive target date for the next major release in the Roshar saga.

Back Five Timeline and Writing Schedule

Brandon Sanderson revealed that the period leading up to the next novel is dedicated to structural planning rather than drafting prose. The author intends to use the entirety of 2027 to outline the remaining five books, known collectively by the community as the Back Five. This strategic pause ensures that the complex narrative threads involving characters like Kaladin Stormblessed and Shallan Davar are properly resolved before production begins in early 2028. Readers waiting for the conclusion of the epic fantasy series can now anticipate a clear production schedule starting from next year.

Also read Brandon Sanderson Reveals Stormlight Archive Book 6 Release Timeline

Herald Pledge Tier and Game Components

Brotherwise Games has officially confirmed the details of the Herald pledge tier for the Stormlight: War for Roshar Kickstarter campaign, which closed on November 5. This top-tier package, priced at $375, includes a massive collection of tabletop releases for the 15,000 backers who contributed more than $3.6 million. The Herald tier encompasses all rewards from the $295 Fifth Ideal tier, providing the War for Roshar strategy board game alongside its Champions Expansion. Supporters at this level also receive deluxe upgrades such as enhanced 3D components, custom card sleeves, and premium wooden army tokens.

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Additional Cosmere Tabletop Expansions

Beyond the primary board game, the Herald pledge includes four additional Cosmere miniature releases and three specific tabletop card games. Backers will receive Mistborn: The Deckbuilding Game, the Well of Ascension expansion, and Shards of Creation, all of which explore the broader magical universe created by Brandon Sanderson. These additions allow players to engage with Scadrial's magical abilities and competitive card mechanics alongside the Roshar-centric strategy elements. The miniature sets expand the roster of characters and creatures available for display or use in the larger Cosmere Roleplaying Game.

Shipping Timeline and Future Deliveries

Brotherwise Games expects to begin fulfilling orders for War for Roshar in November 2027, with a general retail release planned for the 2027 holiday season. All items included in the Herald pledge are scheduled to ship together, meaning backers will receive their complete bundles toward the end of next year. This unified shipping approach ensures that collectors of Stormlight Archive merchandise, including those who ordered the Stormlight 2024 miniature collection or the Gargantuan Chasmfiend, will receive their packages in a single coordinated delivery. The comprehensive nature of the Herald tier positions it as the definitive package for dedicated fans of the franchise.