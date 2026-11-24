Brandon Sanderson reveals the 2028 start date for Stormlight Archive 6 and discusses the upcoming Horneater novella release window in his latest updates.

Brandon Sanderson has provided the most detailed timeline yet for the future of the Stormlight Archive series, confirming that the next full-length installment, Book 6, will not begin writing until January 2028. The author also clarified the status of the intermediate novella, Horneater, which is expected to bridge the gap between the recently concluded fifth book and the upcoming second arc. These updates were shared through his weekly YouTube videos and his annual State of the Sanderson posts, offering fans a clear roadmap of the projects currently in development.

Stormlight Archive 6 Writing Timeline Revealed

Brandon Sanderson revealed in an early November weekly update video that he has only just begun the outlining phase for Stormlight Archive Book 6. The outlining process is projected to consume most of 2027, serving as the primary focus for the author throughout the coming year. This extensive planning stage is necessary to structure the complex narrative that will launch the second five-book arc of the epic fantasy series.

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The actual writing phase for Book 6 is scheduled to commence in January 2028. Sanderson has set a likely release target for the novel in 2031, which would result in a seven-year gap since the publication of Wind and Truth. This extended timeline is attributed to the author's current involvement in screenwriting and his work on the Mistborn series, which have taken precedence in recent years.

Despite the long wait for the next novel, Sanderson aims to stabilize release schedules once the second arc officially begins. He stated his goal is to return to a roughly three-year gap between subsequent releases after Book 6 is completed. This strategy suggests that the remaining books in the second five-book arc will be published more consistently once the initial planning hurdle is cleared.

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Horneater Novella Release Windows and Plot

Before Book 6 arrives, fans are likely to receive the Horneater novella, which serves as Stormlight Archive 4.5. Brandon Sanderson mentioned in late 2025 that he felt called back to the series, indicating that Horneater is likely to be released in the next few years. The novella does not have a confirmed specific date, but it is anticipated to arrive before the sixth main novel.

The story of Horneater is set chronologically around the same time as Stormlight Archive Book 4, Rhythm of War, and prior to the events of Wind and Truth. The narrative will center on the character Rock and his return to the Horneater Peaks following the Battle of Thaylen Field. This focus provides readers with deeper insight into Rock's backstory and the culture of the Horneater people.

Horneater was originally revealed as a stretch goal for a 2024 crowdfunding campaign. It was initially expected to be released before Stormlight Archive Book 5, but production was delayed as Sanderson shifted his attention to screenwriting and other Cosmere projects. The upcoming State of the Sanderson post, expected in December 2026, is likely to provide further updates on whether the novella remains on track for its predicted window.

Second Arc Narrative Shift and New Characters

Stormlight Archive Book 6 will mark the beginning of the second major arc of the series, introducing a significant narrative shift from the first five books. Brandon Sanderson has confirmed that there will be a time jump between the conclusion of Wind and Truth and the start of the next installment. This gap allows the story to function as a sequel series rather than a direct continuation of the immediate aftermath of the previous conclusion.

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The second five-book arc will introduce new characters as the central focus of the story. While familiar figures from the first five books will return, the narrative weight will shift primarily to new protagonists. This structural change is designed to expand the world of the Cosmere and provide a fresh entry point for the long-running epic fantasy saga.

Sanderson hopes to have the rest of the Stormlight Archive series fully outlined by the time he begins writing Book 6. This comprehensive planning is intended to streamline the writing process for the remaining novels. The author's transparent updates through his weekly videos and annual posts ensure that fans can track the progress of both the novella and the main series with minimal ambiguity.