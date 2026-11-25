Brandon Sanderson reveals the Mistborn movie script is 60 percent complete but facing delays as he refines the narrative with producers.

Fantasy author Brandon Sanderson has shared a new update regarding the production timeline of the highly anticipated Mistborn movie script. The progress report was released ahead of his planned holiday break, indicating that the creative phase is experiencing unforeseen delays. Sanderson confirmed via his YouTube channel that the current draft is roughly 60 percent complete.

Mistborn Script Development Status Revealed

Brandon Sanderson disclosed that the second draft of the screenplay is approximately 60 percent finished. However, he admitted the process is becoming somewhat vague as he navigates complex conversations about the story structure. The author noted that he is working through various narrative elements while simultaneously deciding which scenes to remove and which to reintegrate into the final cut.

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The writer stated he is not completely certain how close he is to finalizing the script. This uncertainty has led to a shift in the writing timeline for the Mistborn film. Sanderson indicated that the pace of work might slow down temporarily while he attempts to resolve remaining narrative issues.

Narrative Refinement and Production Changes

During the update, Sanderson explained that the current phase involves extensive back-and-forth discussions regarding the plot. He is actively pulling elements out of the script and putting others back in to achieve the desired effect. This iterative process is causing the projected completion date to shift as he works to perfect the material.

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The author mentioned that he is balancing the Mistborn screenplay with other ongoing projects. The need to round out the current material while managing multiple responsibilities has contributed to the delay. Sanderson emphasized that the goal is to ensure the script meets the high standards required for the adaptation.

Mistborn Film Plot and Producer Involvement

Brandon Sanderson is serving as a key figure in the development of the Mistborn film adaptation. The project is described as a fantasy action adventure centered on a band of misfits. These characters possess magical powers and attempt to overthrow a malevolent force.

The antagonist in the story has maintained control over their world for a millennium. The film is based on Sanderson's epic fantasy novel series. The producers are working closely with the author to translate the complex magic system and political intrigue onto the screen. This collaboration ensures the source material remains faithful to the original text.

Future Timeline and Source Updates

ScreenRant is tracking the development of the Mistborn movie as a developing story. Readers are advised to check back for more information as it becomes available. Brandon Sanderson will continue to provide updates on his YouTube channel as he progresses through the scripting phase.

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The timeline for the Mistborn movie is subject to change based on the completion of the script. Sanderson aims to finish the remaining 40 percent of the draft before moving to the next stage of production. Fans should expect further announcements once the writing process is fully resolved.