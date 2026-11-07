Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn Expansion Launches November 2026 With Direct Buy Mechanics

Brotherwise Games announces The Well of Ascension expansion for the Mistborn deckbuilding game, releasing November 18 2026 for $24.99 to fans awaiting Era Three.

Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn franchise officially returns to the tabletop market with the highly anticipated launch of The Well of Ascension expansion. This title serves as the first major add-on to Mistborn: The Deckbuilding Game and arrives on November 18, 2026. The expansion brings the complex narrative and strategic depth of the second book in the original trilogy directly to the gaming table.

The product is officially priced at $24.99, a strategic move designed to keep the hobby accessible for both casual players and dedicated collectors. This pricing structure stands in stark contrast to the often exorbitant costs associated with traditional hobbyist card markets. The goal is to provide a streamlined experience that respects the financial boundaries of fans who have followed the author's work for years.

Also read Brandon Sanderson Addresses The Stormlight Archive TV Rating Expectations

The expansion distinguishes itself by completely avoiding the predatory monetization models found in games like Magic: The Gathering and the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Players will not be forced to purchase random booster packs in hopes of finding viable cards. Instead, the game introduces a system where cards are purchased directly within the scope of the gameplay session.

This approach eliminates the need for external collector markets and ensures that every single purchase contributes immediately to the player's deck and strategy. The result is a focused experience that prioritizes tactical decision-making over financial speculation. Fans can build their lists with certainty, knowing exactly what they are acquiring and how it fits into their overall game plan.

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The narrative integration remains a top priority for this release, as the title explicitly references the events of The Well of Ascension novel. Fans can expect the expansion to incorporate elements from the book, exploring the complex political fallout that occurs even after a tyrant is deposed. The game moves into trickier thematic territory, reflecting the chaotic stability that defines the middle chapters of the saga.

Key characters from the source material likely form the core of this narrative shift, including Vin, Kelsier, Sazed, Marsh, Elend Venture, Waxillium Ladrian, Wayne, and Steris Harms. These figures allow players to engage with the story through a mechanical lens that mirrors the book's tension. The expansion serves as a bridge for fans waiting for the immediate arrival of Era Three books that have yet to hit the shelves.

Brotherwise Games has demonstrated an increasing commitment to Sanderson's work in recent years through multiple diverse product lines. Both The Stormlight Archive and Mistborn have previously received tabletop role-playing game adaptations as part of The Cosmere RPG initiative. These adaptations allow fans of systems like Dungeons and Dragons to create their own stories within the complex world-building of the author.

This broader ecosystem provides diverse entry points for fans who may not wish to commit to months of weekly role-playing sessions. While previous resources like Mistborn House War expanded to cover The Siege of Luthadel in 2021, the current deckbuilding format appears to have more momentum for long-term narrative coverage. The success of this expansion raises questions about whether the game will eventually adapt the third book in the trilogy.

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The third era of books is still not on the immediate horizon for readers and gamers alike. However, fans are being treated with a different kind of comeback in the meantime through this robust tabletop experience. The deckbuilding game offers a convenient alternative for players who want a quick setup game rather than a lengthy campaign. This development ensures that the Mistborn brand remains a dominant force in the literary and gaming communities.

Vin's journey and all the reveals that happen along the way remain electrifying in a way that is hard to replicate in other media. The presence of Mistborn in Sanderson's overall library of works does not seem to be going away any time soon. This expansion confirms that the brand is evolving beyond novels into a fully realized interactive landscape.

The launch marks a significant milestone for enthusiasts who have been tracking the development of standalone games within the Sanderson ecosystem. It represents a strategic pivot toward accessible tabletop gaming that respects both the lore of the Cosmere and the wallets of consumers. The community can now look forward to a release date that is distant but concrete.