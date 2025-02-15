Brandon Sanderson Disillusioned with Streaming's Epic Fantasy Adaptations

Fantasy author Brandon Sanderson expresses his concerns over streaming services' handling of epic fantasy adaptations, citing examples like 'The Wheel of Time' and 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'.

Renowned fantasy author Brandon Sanderson has voiced his disappointment with the prevailing trend of adapting epic fantasy to streaming television , citing the receptions of shows like The Wheel of Time and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Best known for his Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive series, Sanderson was chosen to complete Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time after Jordan's passing in 2007.

His meticulous approach to crafting intricate magic systems made him a natural fit for the task. In 2022, Sanderson achieved a groundbreaking feat by raising almost $42 million through a Kickstarter campaign to independently publish four novels written during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a conversation with Polygon, Sanderson was questioned about the possibility of adapting his own works. While acknowledging that he has received numerous offers for The Stormlight Archive, he has declined them all, believing that the time is not yet right. Instead, he posits that streaming television has yet to find a suitable formula for navigating the epic fantasy genre. He cites the reactions to Prime Video's The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as well as Netflix's cancellation of the Shadow and Bone series, as evidence of this struggle.Sanderson opines that audiences haven't witnessed compelling epic fantasy television since the early seasons of Game of Thrones. He suggests that the core problem stems from the lingering influence of traditional, episodic television formats, rather than budgetary limitations. He argues that streaming services may be attempting to mold episodes into the structure of older episodic television, rather than treating them as segments of an extended film. He concludes that despite the substantial financial investments, such as the reported $50 million per episode for The Rings of Power, the results haven't been satisfactory. Sanderson's comments raise important questions about the future of fantasy television and whether it can truly capture the essence of the genre on screen.





