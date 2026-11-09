Brandon Sanderson Confirms Stormlight Book 6 Start Date And Brotherwise Games Raises $3.6 Million

Brandon Sanderson outlines Stormlight Archive Book 6 for 2028 while Stormlight War for Roshar raises $3.6 million in a massive tabletop expansion.

Brandon Sanderson has officially confirmed that he will begin writing Book 6 of The Stormlight Archive in January 2028. This definitive timeline follows his dedication of the entire year 2027 to outlining the second half of his ten-book saga. The announcement provides concrete clarity for fans who have been waiting for the return to the world of Roshar. It establishes a clear production milestone for the long-awaited narrative continuation.

The confirmation places the start of the actual writing process firmly in early 2028. This schedule indicates that the extensive preparation phase is crucial for structuring the complex plotlines that conclude the series. Readers must anticipate a multi-year gap before the physical book reaches shelves. The drafting, editing, and publishing cycles will follow the commencement of writing.

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Despite the delay in the novel series, the broader Cosmere universe continues to expand rapidly through other media formats. Brotherwise Games has successfully capitalized on this interest by launching a highly successful tabletop gaming initiative. The company recently concluded its Kickstarter campaign for Stormlight: War for Roshar. This strategy game has raised more than $3.6 million from backers worldwide.

This financial success demonstrates the enduring commercial viability of the franchise even in the absence of new mainline novels. The campaign significantly exceeded its initial scope during its run. The project expanded from fifteen planned stretch goals to twenty-nine unlocked rewards. This aggressive expansion was driven by overwhelming financial support from the community.

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Brotherwise Games has established itself as a key developer in translating literary complexity into interactive experiences. Their latest project allows players to command the opposing forces of Honor and Odium. The gameplay mechanics utilize familiar characters, armies, diplomatic strategies, and unique Surgebinding abilities defined in the novels. This adaptation aims to provide a deep strategic experience mirroring the conflicts central to The Stormlight Archive.

Among the numerous unlocked rewards, the addition of a Solo Mode stands out as a significant improvement. Designer John D. Clair developed this mode to address high demand from the community. The Solo Mode will be integrated directly into the base game. It allows users to engage with the strategic depth of Roshar without requiring multiplayer partners.

The stretch goals also enhanced the physical components of the game considerably. The project includes entirely new sculpts for all twelve Leader miniatures. This visual upgrade ensures that key figures from the novels are represented with higher fidelity. Additional unlocks introduced new characters like Szeth as a playable leader under the Truthless objective.

The campaign secured upgraded storage solutions and new objective cards as well. These additions increase replayability by offering greater variety between different playthroughs. Final stretch goals unlocked an additional set of special holofoil Leader cards for backers. The base game at the First Ideal tier priced at ninety dollars includes all standard retail components.

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Brotherwise Games has set a preliminary fulfillment target for November 2027 for Kickstarter backers. This delivery window is subject to change as is typical for large-scale crowdfunded manufacturing projects. Following the fulfillment to backers, a wider retail release is planned. The company may target the 2027 holiday season for this broader launch.

For collectors seeking comprehensive packages, higher pledge tiers offer extensive rewards. The Second Ideal tier at one hundred ten dollars adds the Champions Expansion. The Third Ideal tier at one hundred fifty dollars introduces upgraded three-dimensional components and custom card sleeves. These options cater to dedicated fans wanting deeper integration.

The Fourth Ideal tier at one hundred seventy-five dollars adds deluxe wooden army tokens. The top-tier Herald option at three hundred seventy-five dollars adds three additional tabletop releases. This bundle includes Mistborn: The Deckbuilding Game and its Well of Ascension expansion. Such bundles allow fans to acquire multiple game systems alongside the main title.

Backers can still make pledges for most of the main tiers as the campaign has ended. The staggered approach allows the company to manage production complexity effectively. This strategy maintains momentum for future retail sales across global markets. The combined efforts ensure continued engagement with the Cosmere brand.