Brandon Sanderson Addresses The Stormlight Archive TV Rating Expectations

Brandon Sanderson discusses potential TV-MA or TV-14 ratings for The Stormlight Archive on Apple TV. Learn how battle sequences influence the content rating for the epic fantasy adaptation.

Author Brandon Sanderson has publicly discussed his expectations for the content rating of The Stormlight Archive television adaptation on Apple TV. During a Halloween livestream event titled Brandon and Emily Sanderson Present: A Night of Fan Mail on Halloween 2026, the fantasy writer unpacked his vision for how the series will be categorized by content standards boards.

Brandon Sanderson Rating Vision for Adaptation

When directly responding to audience inquiries about his intended content rating for his various adaptations, Brandon Sanderson stated that he generally aims for a Marvel movie level rating. He clarified that this standard typically corresponds to a PG-13 or TV-14 classification for television broadcasts. This preference reflects his desire for broad accessibility while maintaining appropriate boundaries for general audiences.

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However, Brandon Sanderson acknowledged that he would not be surprised if The Stormlight Archive season one ultimately receives a TV-MA rating. He cited the presence of major battle sequences in the first season as the primary reason for this potential shift. These intense combat scenes may push the boundaries of the show beyond what is permissible under a TV-14 rating system.

Violence and Battle Scenes Drive Higher Ratings

The epic fantasy book series The Stormlight Archive takes place on the world of Roshar, a location constantly pummeled by violent storms across various continents. The narrative centers on the Knights Radiant, a magical order of beings whose combined powers are destined to help save the world from certain destruction. The scale of conflict in these battles suggests a level of intensity that could impact the final content rating.

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Brandon Sanderson noted that while most of his adaptations would be Marvel movie level, specific projects like Snapshot, a serial killer thriller, would probably be R-rated if made. For Stormlight, he admitted that war scenes and battle sequences might result in a TV-MA classification. He emphasized that these action-packed elements are central to the source material's impact.

Other Cosmere Projects and Content Standards

Beyond The Stormlight Archive, Brandon Sanderson is working on other Cosmere installments that align with his preferred rating standards. For example, his upcoming Mistborn movie is expected to be more aligned with a PG-13 rating typical of Marvel movies. This suggests a strategic approach to content grading across his diverse portfolio of fantasy stories.

His young adult novel series Skyward has also been picked up for adaptation by Tomorrow Studios. This production company is best known for their work on the recent live-action One Piece series for Netflix. The Stormlight Archive remains one of the biggest projects in his forthcoming catalog, requiring careful attention to its visual and thematic presentation.

Impact of Violence on Final Series Rating

Although the complex history of Roshar involves many tribulations for its characters, Brandon Sanderson's biggest concern for content appears to be limited to violence. This indicates that the adaptation is unlikely to include TV-MA content that is too graphic outside of battle sequences. The focus remains on the intensity of combat rather than other mature themes.

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Since the battles in the novel can be fairly intense, translating them onscreen may result in even flasher and more impactful visuals. This makes the consideration of a TV-MA rating for the books logical and anticipated. The adaptation is likely to remain faithful to the source material, ensuring that violence serves as the primary factor in its content classification. This approach keeps Brandon Sanderson's vision for the story intact without compromising its epic scale.