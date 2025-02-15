Brandon Nimmo Returns to Full Strength, Reunited with Pete Alonso

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is nearing full recovery from his plantar fasciitis, running at 91 percent and aiming to avoid setbacks. He expresses excitement about the return of Pete Alonso, adding another powerful bat to the Mets lineup. Nimmo discusses his flexibility in hitting positions and his confidence in the team's upward trajectory.

After holding off on running for most of the offseason to allow his left foot to recover from plantar fasciitis , Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said Friday that he is running at 91 percent as he continues his rehabilitation. Nimmo received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in the days following the Mets ' Game 6 loss to the Dodgers in the NLCS. 'We're in a really good spot,' Nimmo said at Clover Park. 'It's a good place to be. We're trending upwards.

We're going to keep stacking good days on good days. What you want to do is just not push it too hard right now because it’s trending in the right direction.' 'We probably turned the corner in the last three or four weeks — it’s happened just in time because they are having to pull back on me a little bit more, which is the way you want it.' Nimmo is wearing electronic devices during his workouts that track his running against his top foot speed, allowing him to know he's at 91 percent. For the last three seasons, Nimmo has eased into spring training by skipping the first week or two of the Grapefruit League. 'It’s been three years of playing 150-plus games plus playoffs, and if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,' Nimmo said. Nimmo is not only trying to return to full-strength running, but also ensure the plantar fasciitis isn't an issue later in the year. 'A lot is going to depend on cleat choice and taking care of my foot, making sure I get the soft tissue work done, keeping it strong and then doing the work,' Nimmo said. 'There’s definitely a chance it can come back, but our goal is to be working ahead of the schedule rather than be reactive to it so try to keep it from coming back.' Nimmo said he didn't know if he might receive occasional starts as the DH, allowing him to get off his feet. The return of veteran slugger Pete Alonso to the Mets lineup this year brings a level of comfort to Nimmo, who will be reunited with his teammate of the past six seasons. 'He and I have been together a long time, and anytime you add 30-40 homers to your lineup you have got to love that, especially with the lineup we have got going right now,' Nimmo said. 'I think he’s going to have a lot of success hitting behind Soto.' New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo throws the ball to the infield during Game 4 of the 2024 NLCS. Nimmo admitted he was concerned the Mets might move on without Alonso as negotiations between the two sides lagged. 'I was just trying to hold out hope,' Nimmo said. 'It kind of seemed like that time had come and passed and I was just like, ‘I’d love to see you back,’ and just kept telling him that.' Among the possibilities is that Nimmo could hit cleanup in the batting order behind Soto and Alonso, but that conversation with manager Carlos Mendoza has not occurred yet. Last season was Nimmo's worst offensively, as he produced a .727 OPS. Nimmo began the season in the leadoff spot, but moved down in the lineup in May, with Francisco Lindor installed atop the batting order. ' I talked with me a lot last year about if I had any reservations hitting anywhere in the lineup,' Nimmo said. 'I told him it really doesn’t matter to me. My at-bats are dictated by the situation in the game and so he should feel comfortable putting me anywhere in the lineup that he wants.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brandon Nimmo Mets Pete Alonso Plantar Fasciitis Recovery Baseball Lineup 2024 Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WFAN's Evan Roberts blames Brandon Nimmo for Mets' Pete Alonso contract fiascoPete Alonso may have been influenced by one of his Mets teammates.

Read more »

Brandon Nimmo's Influence on Pete Alonso's Free Agency StalemateA New York radio host suggests that Brandon Nimmo's success with Scott Boras as his agent played a role in Pete Alonso's decision to switch representation, potentially contributing to his ongoing free agency situation.

Read more »

Pete Alonso's Free Agency Bust: Mets, Blue Jays, and a Potential Agent FiringPete Alonso, once a sought-after free agent, is now facing a surprising lack of interest. Despite his impressive home run record, he hasn't received offers close to his desired $200 million contract. This has led to speculation about his future with the Mets and whether he will continue working with his agent, Scott Boras.

Read more »

Reds could develop as dark horse Pete Alonso landing spot as free agency drags onIt’s probably a long shot, but with Pete Alonso’s market not developing as expected, this small-market team may consider it.

Read more »

Could the Cincinnati Reds Steal Pete Alonso from the Mets?The Pete Alonso sweepstakes continue to be unpredictable. While teams like the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Mariners, and Mets are heavily involved, no team has secured the star first baseman. Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggests the Cincinnati Reds could emerge as a dark horse contender, despite their typically smaller spending habits. The idea hinges on Alonso's market not developing as anticipated and the Reds potentially offering a multi-year deal with opt-outs. Playing in Great American Ballpark could allow Alonso to showcase his power and potentially opt out after a year or two to pursue a larger contract elsewhere.

Read more »

Boomer Esiason Remains Convinced Pete Alonso Will Re-Sign with MetsFormer Jets quarterback and WFAN host Boomer Esiason confidently predicted that Mets first baseman Pete Alonso would re-sign with the team on Friday, despite little indication of movement. Esiason expressed his desire for Alonso's return, stating it would be a 'nice, little present' for Mets fans and a further testament to owner Steve Cohen's commitment to the team.

Read more »