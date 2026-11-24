Brandon Mumma convicted of tampering with body of Jax Gratton in Lakewood, Colorado. Sentencing set for December 18 after jury finds him guilty of covering up her death.

Brandon Mumma was convicted on Thursday, November 19, of leaving the body of Colorado hairstylist Jax Gratton in an alley for nearly two months. The verdict concludes a long legal process surrounding the death of the 44-year-old woman, whose remains were discovered in a narrow, inaccessible space next to Mumma's office in Lakewood. Prosecutors established that Mumma disposed of Gratton's personal belongings in an effort to conceal the circumstances of her death after she died from a drug overdose.

Core Details of the Conviction and Timeline

Jax Gratton is believed to be the last person who was with Brandon Mumma before she went missing in mid-April 2025. On the evening of April 15, 2025, both individuals went to Mumma's office space in Lakewood before a male friend joined them inside the unit shortly after midnight. Prosecutors state that Mumma and the friend stepped out of the office around 1:43 a.m. on April 16, 2025, leaving Gratton alone and sleeping after she had consumed drugs. No one visited the office space again until Mumma returned a few hours later, according to security camera footage reviewed by investigators.

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After returning to the office, Mumma left to move his car and then came back to the building carrying trash bags. He subsequently threw these bags into a nearby dumpster. Gratton's body was eventually discovered on June 6, 2025, in a narrow, four-foot-wide space that is inaccessible to the public, situated next to Mumma's office building. The discovery came nearly two months after she was last seen leaving her Denver apartment on April 15, 2025, at approximately 10 p.m. Her cell phone, last active the morning of April 16, 2025, near Mumma's office, was never located, nor were her other personal belongings.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

During the investigation, Brandon Mumma claimed to investigators that he last saw Gratton when he left her in his office unconscious that morning. He alleged that she had consumed what prosecutors suspect was a sedative and had vomited. At trial, Mumma's attorney acknowledged to jurors that his client made a mistake when he left her alone. However, the defense did not dispute the timeline established by prosecutors regarding the disposal of items and the location of the body.

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Cherilynne Gratton, Jax's mother, expressed the profound impact of the events on the family. She stated that Brandon Mumma's actions were done to their family and not just to her daughter Jax, emphasizing that nothing could make it better. The First Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office highlighted the anguish endured by Jax's loved ones. They noted the devastation of losing her and the pain of unanswered questions about her death. The district attorney's statement emphasized that the verdict holds Mr. Mumma accountable for his actions after her death and his efforts to conceal what happened.

Legal Consequences and Sentencing Schedule

The Colorado 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office confirmed that Thomas Perale has been charged separately with first-degree murder, violation of a protection order for domestic violence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. This separate indictment is connected to the death of Jax Gratton, although Brandon Mumma was the primary subject of the recent conviction. Mumma, who is facing up to 12 years in prison, was taken into custody immediately following his conviction. His sentencing is scheduled for December 18, marking the final step in the legal proceedings for his role in the tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence charges.