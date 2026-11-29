The Charlotte Hornets have been relying on young star Brandon Miller to help provide offense for the team, but the last two games have shown how inconsistent he

Nov 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfor the team, but the last two games have shown how inconsistent he can be. The Hornets forward had a great performance against the Bulls on Wednesday, scoring 35 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field. He hit 4-of-9 from beyond the arc as the Hornets had a chance to win on the final possession.

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The Hornets were back at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, and it was a tough game for the young star. In the loss to the Nets, Miller had just four points on 1-of-14 shooting from the field, missing all seven of his attempts from beyond the arc. The difference between those two performances is hard to ignore for a player the Hornets are relying on for consistent offense.