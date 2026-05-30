Brandon Lake and Benjamin William Hastings Win Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song at 13th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards

Brandon Lake and Benjamin William Hastings accepted the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song award for Hard Fought Hallelujah at the 13th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards. The awards ceremony was held at Nashville's Opry House on May 24 and was co-hosted by Sadie Robertson Huff and Josiah Queen. Lake, a native of Texas, won both artist of the year and male artist of the year, marking his sixth Grammy Award win.

Brandon Lake and Benjamin William Hastings accept the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song award for Hard Fought Hallelujah onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, which premiered on the Trinity Broadcasting Network TBN and the TBN app on Friday May 29 An encore showing is scheduled for Friday June 5 Lake 35 won both artist of the year and male artist of the year A native of Texas Lake won his sixth Grammy Award on Feb 1 - best contemporary KLOVE Fan Awards now in their 13th year honors artists songs and performances in Christian music as well as recognizing achievements in television film books sports and digital media This years show was taped at Nashville s Opry House on May 24 It was co hosted by Sadie Robertson Huff and Josiah Queen Brandon Lake won the award for Cant Steal My Joy The show featured several performances including Left It In the River by Jamie MacDonald What an Awesome God by Phil Wickham Mighty Name of Jesus by Hope Darst and Josh Baldwin and Robert Anthony Cruz Coach RAC by Savannah Banana.

Brandon Lake and Benjamin William Hastings accept the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song award for Hard Fought Hallelujah onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, which premiered on the Trinity Broadcasting Network TBN and the TBN app on Friday May 29 An encore showing is scheduled for Friday June 5 Lake 35 won both artist of the year and male artist of the year A native of Texas Lake won his sixth Grammy Award on Feb 1 - best contemporary KLOVE Fan Awards now in their 13th year honors artists songs and performances in Christian music as well as recognizing achievements in television film books sports and digital media This years show was taped at Nashville s Opry House on May 24 It was co hosted by Sadie Robertson Huff and Josiah Queen Brandon Lake won the award for Cant Steal My Joy The show featured several performances including Left It In the River by Jamie MacDonald What an Awesome God by Phil Wickham Mighty Name of Jesus by Hope Darst and Josh Baldwin and Robert Anthony Cruz Coach RAC by Savannah Banana





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Brandon Lake Benjamin William Hastings KLOVE Fan Awards Hard Fought Hallelujah 13Th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards Sadie Robertson Huff Josiah Queen

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