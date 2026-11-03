Brandon Charged in Death of Christina Downer Sister of Jimmy Fowlie

Authorities charge Brandon with killing Christina Downer on September 19, 2025, while Markowski faces charges for body disposal in this developing homicide case.

The Los Angeles District Attorney has announced criminal charges against two individuals in connection with the disappearance and death of Christina Downer, the sister of "Saturday Night Live" writer Jimmy Fowlie. This development follows a more than year-long search that left her family and friends in profound uncertainty during the loss of a loved one.

Charges Filed in Homicide Investigation

District Attorneys confirmed that Brandon is charged with killing Christina Downer on or around September 19, 2025, while Markowski, age 34, is accused of assisting in the disposal of her body. The DA's office verified that Downer and Brandon were in a romantic relationship at the time of her disappearance.

Also read Court documents reveal tangled relationships, claims of blackmail before alleged murder of 'SNL' writer's sister

The investigation officially shifted from a missing person case to a homicide inquiry after the Los Angeles Police Department informed the family that Christina is no longer alive. Jimmy Fowlie shared this confirmation via Instagram on Wednesday, April 29, stating that the case has transitioned to a homicide investigation and expressing prayers for the family.

Timeline of the Disappearance

Law enforcement officials provided additional context regarding the initial report of Downer's absence. Her ex-husband requested a welfare check in December 2025 after being unable to contact her for an extended period of time. Brandon allegedly informed police that Downer had moved out months earlier and left behind all her belongings.

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He claimed that she departed with none of her personal items, including her vehicle and her dog. The investigation gained traction when Downer's cell phone was later discovered washed ashore at Santa Monica Beach.

Following the discovery of the phone, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division took over the investigation. The LAPD issued a press release on Friday, October 30, detailing these specific procedural steps in the case.

Legal Disputes and Court Filings

In the months preceding her disappearance, Downer and her boyfriend were involved in complex court filings related to Brandon's ex-girlfriend. Court documents obtained in September 2024 revealed that Downer accused the ex of harassing the couple from Christmas Day 2023 through March 2024.

The harassment reportedly continued from July 2024 through September 2024. Downer alleged that the ex threatened to beat her up, stole her spare key, copied it, and threatened to break into her home. She also claimed the ex stole a zip drive and used videos on it for blackmail.

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Downer stated that the ex sent a topless video of her to unknown individuals and put AirTags on her boyfriend's car. She described the nonstop daily harassment as causing irreparable damage to her mental health. Downer also sought protection for her orange tabby cat, Pumpkin, whom the ex was possessing at the time.

Restraining Orders and Ongoing Probe

Brandon filed domestic violence restraining orders against the same ex-girlfriend in July and September 2025. He claimed she threatened to shoot him, slashed his tire, and sent harassing emails. Downer was named in these documents as a witness to these incidents. He stated that the ex mentioned she would shoot him in the head if he returned to her property uninvited.

He described their relationship as on and off, noting that the ex became aggressive whenever he tried to move on. In June 2025, he referred to Downer as his significant other and requested protection for her under the restraining order. Both requests were dismissed in August and September 2025 because Brandon did not appear in court.

It is not currently clear whether Brandon or Markowski have entered pleas. Brandon had also been charged with assaulting his wife on two separate occasions in 2022. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to hold the accused accountable for their actions.