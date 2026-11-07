Brandon Hall Arrested in Ohio for Missed Court Date While Raising Funds for Rural Arkansas Home

Former child star Bug Hall faces arrest in Ohio for failing to appear in court. Meanwhile, he launches a fundraiser to support his expanding family in rural Arkansas.

Brandon Hall, the former child actor best known for portraying Alfalfa in the 1994 film The Little Rascals, was arrested in Ohio on Thursday, November 5. This legal action follows his failure to appear in court for a scheduled hearing on December 31, 2024. The missed appointment was directly linked to a traffic citation issued on October 29, 2024, for driving without required liability insurance.

Hall, who is now 41 years old, was charged with failure to appear after missing the December deadline set by the court. The underlying legal issue originated from his inability to provide proof of insurance during an initial traffic stop by authorities. Reports indicate that the actor is currently navigating a complex period involving both urgent legal obligations and significant personal lifestyle changes that have moved him away from Hollywood.

Also read Brandon Aiyuk Files Reinstatement; 49ers GM Lynch Seeks Resolution Path for Estranged WR

His legal team has not yet released a formal statement regarding the arrest or the specific circumstances surrounding the missed court date. Despite the sudden legal troubles, Hall has been publicly focused on his growing family and his transition to a self-described radical Catholic extremist lifestyle. He left the entertainment industry in 2020 after taking a vow of poverty to embrace off-grid living in rural Arkansas.

Hall recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his expanding brood and to help finish setting up their new home. He shared via the platform that he was initially hesitant to create the fundraiser but had reached a point where he felt it was necessary. He explained that they had moved onto their new property in record time but were currently short on essential materials needed to make the home functional.

Advertisement

The actor detailed their financial challenges in the campaign description, noting that he had fallen behind on bills for phone service, propane for their camper, and an unexpected electric hookup fee. He wrote that baby number six is less than a month away and he needs help getting the last few things buttoned up before the birth. His goal was to finalize home preparations over the next two weeks so he could take on some work before the baby arrives.

Hall acknowledged that times are hard for everyone and that he is no more deserving than anyone else asking for help. He asked for charity, whether monetary, by sharing the campaign, or through prayer and sacrifice for the Hall-Barnetts of the Holy Cross. The GoFundMe page set a stated goal of $2,000, but donations have significantly exceeded expectations with over $9,000 received from 102 individual donations.

The father-of-five said he wanted to get everything sorted before his wife gives birth and acknowledge the difficulties others are facing. He emphasized that he always viewed his lifestyle choices as his own responsibility and did not want to offload the burden unless there was no other choice. The community response has been strong, offering support for his unconventional path and his large family.

The arrest in Ohio stands in stark contrast to the peaceful, off-grid life Hall had envisioned for his family. The legal charges for failure to appear remain active as he and his family work to establish their new home in Arkansas. The situation highlights the ongoing challenges of balancing a radical lifestyle change with the practical demands of raising a large family.