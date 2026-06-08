Brandon Aiyuk takes aim at 49ers as ugly split gets uglier

Brandon Aiyuk has spent months sending signals that he wants out of San Francisco. On Sunday, he upped the ante to all new heights. This comes less than a week after a warrant was issued for his ar…

Brandon Aiyuk has spent months sending signals that he wants out of San Francisco. On Sunday, he upped the ante to all new heights. This comes less than a week after a The 49ers wide receiver took direct aim at the organization in a lengthy Instagram video, accusing the team of being afraid to let him leave while continuing a standoff that has lingered since last season..

“They gonna say, ‘BA did this, BA did that,’ but what they not gonna say is, ‘BA sucks at football,’ because they know how I get. ” The comments are the clearest public indication yet that the relationship between Aiyuk and the 49ers is beyond repair. The question is when action will action be taken.trade options for the former All-Pro receiver, but the team has resisted releasing him outright.

General manager John Lynch said after the NFL Draft that the 49ers had no plans to cut Aiyuk “to the San Francisco Standard’s David Lombardi, Aiyuk remains on the reserve/left squad list, meaning the 49ers are not currently required to pay him while continuing to manage the salary-cap implications of the four-year, $120 million extension he signed in 2024. President of Football Operations and General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers before the game against the Los Angeles ChargersThe tension traces back to a disastrous sequence of events.

After a lengthy contract dispute in 2024, Aiyuk signed his extension, suffered a torn ACL and MCL later that season, and eventually saw the relationship with the organization deteriorate during his rehabilitation. Whether the 49ers should be worried about Aiyuk thriving elsewhere is a fair question. Before injuries and off-field drama took center stage, Aiyuk was coming off a 2023 season in which he established himself as one of the NFL’s most efficient receivers.

He finished with 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, ranking seventh among all wide receivers in receiving yards while averaging 17.9 yards per catch, the third-best mark in the league. That said, even the 49ers don’t know exactly what level of player Aiyuk is after missing 19 months due to his knee injury.

And it is obvious that the team has already made strides to rebuild the wide receiver room, adding Ricky Pearsall, Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling, and Christian Kirk over the last two seasons. San Francisco still holds the leverage, but Aiyuk’s latest message makes one thing clear: he will not be quietly waiting for a resolution. While San Francisco continues to play the long game, its former No. 1 receiver is turning up the volume.

President of Football Operations and General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49Ers Washington Commanders

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Breaking Down Brandon Jones' Broncos Future—Reading the Tea LeavesAn uncertain future.

Read more »

49ers DC Raheem Morris gloats about defense picking off Brock Purdy after being 'tortured' by himNew San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris made sure to celebrate the defense intercepting Brock Purdy.

Read more »

Brandon Aiyuk Taunts 49ers in Latest Social Media VideoThe showdown between Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers is inevitable. That was Aiyuk's message to the 49ers in a video he posted on social media on Sunday. He's going

Read more »

Brandon Aiyuk sparks concern with latest Instagram rantBrandon Aiyuk hasn't played in the NFL since October 2024. He has rarely been in the public eye, but he just spoke out. Read here.

Read more »