Brandon Aiyuk sparks concern with latest Instagram rant

Brandon Aiyuk hasn't played in the NFL since October 2024. He has rarely been in the public eye, but he just spoke out. Read here.

Aiyuk's place on the 49ers' roster is nothing more than a technicality, as general manager John Lynch said in January that 'What Aiyuk said in the Reel was even more unusual, as he rambled nonsensically, but it seems as if he may have been taking a shot at the 49ers and his doubters at large.

He emphasized the word"allegedly" when he hinted at people chattering about what he has or has not done over the past year.

"But what they not gonna say is B.A. at football because they know how I get," he said. "And they running from that belt that's on the way. It's inevitable. It's coming.

Stop running.

". He only follows five accounts on Instagram, and two of them are the Commanders and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. More substantially, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on the Commanders' interest in late April.

"The 49ers are kind of like, 'Well, just trade for him. He's got no guaranteed money left,'" Rapoport said on".

"" And then, if you're a team like, let's say the Commanders, who have interest, you're like, 'Well, just cut him. You're gonna cut him anyway.

' And the Niners are like, 'We're not gonna cut him; you gotta trade for him. ' And then the Commanders are like, 'No, you're not, just cut him. ' And that's where we are. " Before blowing out his knee, Aiyuk was one of the emerging star receivers in the NFL.

He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2022 and 2023, including a 1,342-yard, seven-touchdown campaign in '23. It remains to be seen if he still has that in him, but he certainly believes he does.





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