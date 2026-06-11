Brandon Aiyuk Claims Full Health and Seeks NFL Reinstatement Amid 49ers Contract Dispute

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk says he is fully recovered from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus and wants to be reinstated by the NFL, while the San Francisco 49ers have voided his guaranteed money and coach Kyle Shanahan says he could care less.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk publicly declared that he has returned to full physical health following a severe knee injury. He arrived at the team's business offices on Friday alongside his agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek reinstatement into the National Football League. The visit highlights the ongoing friction between the player and the franchise regarding his contract status and future.

Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee during the 2024 season. This devastating injury sidelined him completely and prevented him from returning to game action since then. The 49ers subsequently voided the remaining guaranteed money owed to him on his contract extension after he stopped participating in rehab sessions.

Also read NFL tells Brandon Aiyuk he owes the 49ers about $13M, source says

The team placed Aiyuk on the reserve list in December after he ceased showing up at the team facility. He officially filed for reinstatement on October 27, but the league has not yet approved the request. Consequently, he remains barred from entering the practice facility and must meet with reporters outside the adjacent business offices.

Rosenhaus stated that Aiyuk was there to meet with the team and emphasized his readiness to return to work. He described his client as feeling good physically and healthy after a long recovery process. Rosenhaus declined to comment on potential new teams, keeping those discussions private between their camp and the 49ers organization.

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Aiyuk told reporters that he feels great and is back to one hundred percent of his former self. He expressed a clear desire to get reinstated into the NFL so he can resume his professional career. After speaking briefly, Rosenhaus quickly led him inside the building before any further questions could be asked by the press.

The situation suggests that Aiyuk wants to play again but does not wish to remain with the 49ers. He appears to believe that Rosenhaus can secure a release from his contract, allowing him to sign with any team he chooses. Reports indicate that the Niners believe Aiyuk owes them approximately thirteen million dollars in bonus money.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan made his stance clear earlier on Friday when asked about Aiyuk's situation. He stated that he could care less about what happens to the wide receiver now. Shanahan noted that the matter has been resolved for the football team for a long time and is no longer a priority for the organization.

Members of the Niners were reportedly not thrilled about the prospect of Aiyuk returning to the roster. It is possible that lawyers from both sides are negotiating a payout to satisfy the team and allow Aiyuk to leave. Alternatively, the 49ers may intend to stonewall him until the league forces a decision.

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General manager John Lynch is overseeing the leadership side of this complex dispute. Until the league officially reinstates Aiyuk, the 49ers have no obligation to make any moves or offer him a spot on the team. This legal and logistical stalemate continues to define the current relationship between the player and the club.

Before his injury in 2024, Aiyuk had recorded twenty-four catches for three hundred seventy-four yards. His breakout performance came in 2023 when he tallied one thousand three hundred forty-two yards on seventy-five receptions. That production included seven touchdowns and helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.

Former NFL pass rusher Shawne Merriman recently discussed the situation on a sports podcast. He expressed skepticism that anything Aiyuk is doing now will help him play in the NFL this year. The standoff centers on health verification, reinstatement approval, and the unresolved financial dispute.

Grant Cohn, who has covered the 49ers daily since 2011, provided detailed reporting on these developments. His coverage includes insights from his extensive experience with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat and FanNation. Cohn is known for asking direct questions that fans want answered without bias toward the team or players.