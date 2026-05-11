Brandon Aiyuk Files Reinstatement; 49ers GM Lynch Seeks Resolution Path for Estranged WR

Brandon Aiyuk plans to report to the 49ers facility Friday after a 13-month hiatus, but his return is complicated by a $45.9 million bonus forfeiture dispute and an outstanding arrest warrant.

General Manager John Lynch confirmed on Friday that the San Francisco 49ers are working with the NFL Management Council to find a resolution path for Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver is filing for reinstatement following a 13-month hiatus from the club. Lynch described the situation as fluid and stated that the team is looking for a pathway that works for both sides.

Aiyuk is scheduled to report to the 49ers facility at 3 p.m. on Friday. This arrival comes after his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the reinstatement filing to ESPN. The team will likely conclude their daily operations by that time, with practice ending around noon. Coach Kyle Shanahan noted there is no meeting planned between him and the team regarding Aiyuk on Friday.

Also read Brandon Aiyuk has Filed for Reinstatement and will Report to the 49ers on Friday

Shanahan stated he has moved on mentally from the idea of Aiyuk returning. He expressed no expectation of a reunion but left the door slightly open. Shanahan said there are no absolutes in life regarding such matters. He emphasized that his primary focus remains on the team's preparation for their upcoming matchup.

Lynch highlighted the 49ers' current success as their main priority. He pointed out that they have a 6-1 football team with a real shot at the championship this year. Lynch insisted that while he has a job to do, his charge is to look out for the best interests of the 49ers. He described the situation as unique with no existing playbook to follow.

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Several players offered mixed reactions to the potential return. Left tackle Trent Williams called Aiyuk family but declined to comment on the business side. Quarterback Brock Purdy expressed love for what they accomplished together but noted the situation is out of his control. Tight end George Kittle pleaded the fifth when asked about Aiyuk's arrival.

The wide receiver corps faces injuries ahead of Sunday's game. Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are expected to miss the match against the Las Vegas Raiders. Christian Kirk sustained a knee injury during Wednesday's practice. Demarcus Robinson and KhaDarel Hodge are figures to return from extended absences.

Financial complications persist from Aiyuk's departure. He left the team in 2025, triggering a bonus forfeiture obligation. The 49ers paid him a combined $45.9 million in bonuses. A 28 percent forfeiture is owed based on his time on the roster. This financial dispute adds complexity to his reinstatement efforts.

An outstanding arrest warrant for Aiyuk in Santa Clara further complicates matters. The legal issue adds another layer to an already complicated saga. The team has not officially ruled out any moves before the Tuesday trade deadline. They could release him, trade him, or ask the NFL for a roster exemption.

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Lynch praised agent Drew Rosenhaus as a reasonable man of integrity. He noted that the 49ers have worked with Rosenhaus extensively in the past. The GM said everything is possible given the current circumstances. The team will discuss the process in more detail next week.

Former wide receiver Jauan Jennings recently rejected a trade from the Minnesota Vikings. He had conversed with Lynch and Shanahan before making that decision. This recent event may influence how the brass handles Aiyuk's contract status. Aiyuk remains under contract despite the estrangement. His return to professional football hinges on resolving these outstanding issues.

The 49ers are preparing for a crucial stretch in their season. They face the Raiders, who are making their first appearance at Levi's Stadium since moving to Las Vegas in 2020. The team must balance roster management with their championship aspirations. Lynch emphasized that their focus remains firmly on the current group of players. Any resolution involving Aiyuk must not distract from their primary goals.