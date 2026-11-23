The San Francisco 49ers have officially released wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, ending a turbulent tenure. Aiyuk, now subject to waivers, could become an unrestricted free agent as his agent looks for his next team.

The San Francisco 49ers have officially released wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, ending a turbulent relationship that spanned more than six seasons. The move was finalized after a monthslong standoff.

Aiyuk is now subject to waivers, and if he clears them, he would become an unrestricted free agent. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said, We are looking forward to finding his next team, according to ESPN. The release was set in motion long before it entered a holding pattern. Head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted at the end of March that the team was in no rush to execute the move.

Also read Source: 49ers waiving disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk two weeks after his NFL reinstatement

Aiyuk Negotiates Release With 49ers

General manager John Lynch echoed that sentiment when Aiyuk remained on the roster after the April draft, encouraging potential suitors to contact his representation. Aiyuk hired Rosenhaus and met with team officials on November 6 before the final administrative steps were taken. Upon his return to formal negotiations, the team was granted a two-week roster exemption. That exemption was set to expire on the day of the release, prompting the inevitable transaction.

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The situation escalated when an arrest warrant was issued for Aiyuk, alleging he committed misdemeanor exhibition of speed on or about December 20, 2025. The charge stemmed from a December incident in which Aiyuk posted a YouTube video showing him driving over one hundred miles per hour through Santa Clara near Levis Stadium, the home of the 49ers. Hours after news of the warrant broke, Aiyuk posted pictures and a video of himself at a race track.

He again posted to Instagram four days later, sharing a roughly ninety-second video in which he referred to the 49ers with derogatory language. On June 9, Aiyuk insulted San Francisco by claiming the team was stupid and angry for previously paying him fifty million dollars in eight months. An endless onslaught of social media posts followed, with several notable instances featuring Aiyuk seemingly attempting to engage in public disputes.

Aiyuk Mocks Shanahan On Social Media

Aiyuk also mocked Shanahan's demeanor and leadership, while tossing a thinly veiled jab at Shanahan's serious car wreck in July, declaring, You cant win the race if you crash out. Those social media posts also noted the Washington Commanders as a team he wished to go to one day. Aiyuk played at Arizona State with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels before Daniels transferred to LSU, where he won a Heisman Trophy.

Now, the Commanders could possibly get Aiyuk on their practice squad and see where he is at in terms of NFL readiness. Washington has lost Terry McLaurin, Jaylin Lane and River Cracraft for the season, and could use a receiver like Aiyuk, granted they want to take him in. Other playoff contenders could be looking for his services, too. Despite the extracurricular activities and public disputes, a trade never came to fruition.

A first-round pick of the Niners in 2020, Aiyuk was an immediate contributor who truly broke out during the 2022 to 2023 seasons. He contributed one hundred fifty-three receptions for two thousand three hundred fifty-seven yards and fifteen touchdowns across those two campaigns. He sought a new deal during the 2024 offseason and staged a holdout for most of that preseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers even appeared to have a deal in place before the situation changed.

Injury And Contract Dispute Complicate Deal

Aiyuk subsequently tore his ACL and MCL, leading to offseason trade rumors. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of 2025 training camp. At one point, Shanahan indicated Aiyuk was targeting a return, but it was revealed the team had voided the 2026 guaranteed cash in Aiyuks contract. A month later, San Francisco designated him as having left the team.

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In January, Lynch stated it was safe to say Aiyuk had played his last snap as a Niner, explaining the receiver had previously stopped coming to the facility or communicating with the squad. Aiyuk returned to the 49ers facility earlier this month, but he was not very welcomed. Members of the Niners were not exactly thrilled he was there, and Shanahan shared that sentiment when asked during a press conference.

It has been over for our football team for a long time, he said of the feud. I do not hear much except questions about it today. But it is not too big of a deal for me to answer.

Aiyuk Claims He Is Ready To Return

Meanwhile, Aiyuk said in a separate media availability that he is feeling great, feeling healthy. Long recovery process, long rehab process, he said, referencing his battle back from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus suffered in his right knee during the 2024 season. He still has not touched an NFL field since then. I am back to 100% and looking to get reinstated into the National Football League, he added.

NFL great Steve Smith Sr. said he has no damn idea what is going on with the embattled star. Smith also said Aiyuk is self-sabotaging his NFL career during a recent appearance on OutKicks Dont @ Me with Dan Dakich. Despite his talent, the manner in which he became available could give teams pause. He essentially no-showed himself out of town and has not played in an NFL game since October 2024.

Aiyuks talent remains undeniable. He has accumulated four thousand three hundred five yards and twenty-five touchdowns on two hundred ninety-four catches across sixty-nine career games, sporting an average of fourteen point six yards per reception. The combination of his athletic ability and recent conduct creates a complex evaluation for any franchise interested in signing him. The release clears salary cap space for the 49ers while leaving Aiyuk as a free agent with a questionable public relations record.