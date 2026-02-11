Brandon Aiyuk Hires Drew Rosenhaus to Revive NFL Career After 49ers Contract Voided

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus as he seeks reinstatement from the Reserve/Left Squad list and a return to the NFL, with the 49ers still holding his rights.

Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has officially hired veteran agent Drew Rosenhaus to manage his return to professional football. This strategic move signals Aiyuk's serious intent to rejoin the NFL after more than a year away from the field. Rosenhaus confirmed that he is actively working on getting Aiyuk back to work and playing again in the league.

The 28-year-old receiver has not played a single down since tearing his knee against the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2024. His absence from the gridiron coincides with a highly publicized and bitter standoff with the San Francisco 49ers organization. Aiyuk must now apply for formal reinstatement with the league before he is eligible to sign with a new team.

Also read Brandon Aiyuk hires Drew Rosenhaus as agent, eyes return to NFL

Hiring Rosenhaus represents a critical first step in this complex reinstatement process. The decision follows Aiyuk's dismissal of Ryan Williams of Athletes First in November 2025. Rosenhaus brings a proven track record of helping high-profile athletes navigate career crises and burn bridges that may have been damaged beyond repair.

The 49ers placed Aiyuk on the Reserve/Left Squad list in December 2025 after voiding approximately twenty-seven million dollars in contract guarantees. This financial penalty occurred in July 2025 when Aiyuk skipped mandatory team rehabilitation sessions for his knee injury. He subsequently stopped showing up to the facility entirely, prompting the front office to take decisive action.

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Over the summer, Aiyuk escalated his grievances through social media campaigns. He openly demanded a trade and attempted to force his release from the organization. During this period, he also faced an arrest warrant in June 2026 after posting a video of himself driving one hundred four miles per hour in a forty-mile-per-hour zone outside Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco was open to trading Aiyuk during the offseason but ultimately retained him. The team decided against moving him because they did not receive the specific return value they were seeking. Despite this, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have made it clear that Aiyuk's tenure in the Bay Area is over.

The 49ers cannot outright release Aiyuk from their roster until he submits a formal letter to the league requesting reinstatement. Until he fulfills this requirement, the team holds his rights without paying him a salary. This contractual hold ensures Aiyuk remains legally bound to San Francisco until he initiates the restart of his career elsewhere.

Shanahan previously stated that injuries might force a reunion, but he firmly rejected that notion. Aiyuk posted elite production in 2023 with 1,342 receiving yards. However, talent alone cannot protect a player from prolonged drama and missed rehabilitation. Two full seasons away from contact have significantly impacted his standing.

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Rosenhaus has represented troubled receivers like Terrell Owens and Antonio Brown in the past. He is known for cleaning up messes when players alienate front offices across the league. Aiyuk wrote the book on how to damage relationships with management, making Rosenhaus's expertise essential for any chance of success.

The NFL trade deadline approaches as other teams evaluate their rosters. Analysts on NBC Universal's "49ers Now" discuss where San Francisco could make additional moves. Meanwhile, DeForest Buckner addresses the media regarding his trade to the Colts. These developments highlight the shifting landscape of the NFC West.

Aiyuk's journey from disgruntled star to reinstatement candidate is far from complete. His ability to secure a new team depends heavily on the league's approval of his reinstatement application. Rosenhaus will likely leverage his connections to find a suitable landing spot for the talented receiver.

The situation underscores the risks players face when prioritizing personal grievances over professional obligations. Aiyuk's case serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of maintaining good standing with team management. His next steps will determine if he can salvage what remains of his promising career.