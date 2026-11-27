Even though he’s no longer on the San Francisco 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk still has a McCaffrey as a teammate. That would be Luke McCaffrey, the Washington Commanders wide receiver who is also 49e…

Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. , Thursday, Nov. 12th, 2026.

Aiyuk wore No. 11 throughout his tenure in San Francisco and clearly wanted to keep that going when he arrived in Washington. But Luke McCaffrey had been wearing that number for the Commanders this season. Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sept. 15, 2024.

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San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 15, 2026. It was also reported that Aiyuk will not be elevated from the Commanders’ practice squad for when they play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Not that this matters for Christian McCaffrey and everybody else associated with the 49ers.