Brandon Aiyuk files for NFL reinstatement, meets 49ers at team offices

Brandon Aiyuk filed for reinstatement and met with the 49ers at their Santa Clara offices with agent Drew Rosenhaus. He says he is back to 100% after a long knee rehab and wants to return to the NFL.

Brandon Aiyuk filed for reinstatement with the NFL and then met with the San Francisco 49ers at their Santa Clara offices on Friday, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Aiyuk had also let it be known he intended to show up at the team's practice facility. Instead, he and Rosenhaus pulled up outside the team offices. Aiyuk and Rosenhaus made brief statements and took no further questions.

Also read NFL tells Brandon Aiyuk he owes the 49ers about $13M, AP source says

"Out of respect for you guys, we'll make this brief," Rosenhaus began. "Obviously, Brandon is here to meet with the team. Fortunately, he's feeling good physically. He's healthy and ready to get back to work.

" The meeting took place not at Levi's Stadium but at the team's corporate offices on Great America Parkway, a block away. Aiyuk resurfaced Friday afternoon after being estranged from the 49ers for over a year. About a dozen reporters drove around the corner before Sunday's game against the Raiders to track down Aiyuk, Rosenhaus and whatever else awaited them in this one-of-a-kind saga.

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"I'm feeling great, feeling healthy," Aiyuk said in his first on-the-record comments to the media since his October 2024 knee injury. "It was a long recovery process, a long rehab process, but I'm back to 100 percent and looking to get reinstated to the National Football League. " In the other account, he said: "I am feeling grateful and healthy through a long recovery process, rehab process.

I am back to 100% and looking to re-extended into the National Football League.

Rosenhaus Declines Comments On Aiyuk Playing Future

" Rosenhaus declined to say where Aiyuk might play. "Don't really have any comment about where he's going to play," Rosenhaus said. "We'll keep that between us and the Niners, but obviously we're here with all the right intentions. " The team had previously stated that he has played his last down for San Francisco.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after practice he could not care less and had "no clue" what might transpire in this latest, and possibly final, chapter.

"It's been over for our football team for a long time," Shanahan said. "I don't hear much except questions about him today. But it's not too big of a deal for me to answer.

" A six-story building in the heart of Silicon Valley turned into Friday's abnormal arena for Aiyuk. Some reporters waited on a sidewalk, some typed on their laptops amid bushes in the office park, all while a television news helicopter loudly hovered above the scene.

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"Nice to see you all," Aiyuk said. Some 25 years ago, reporters hustled from team headquarters and up to a Los Altos golf course to interview Bill Walsh about Jerry Rice's release and subsequent signing with the Raiders, which Walsh surprisingly divulged. About 15 years ago, Michael Crabtree's contract drama led some media to a nearby hotel as a deal was brokered.

49ers Seek Recoup Of 13 Million Dollar Bonus

In August 2005, another Rosenhaus client created a stir: Terrell Owens, amid a suspension from the Philadelphia Eagles, did sit-ups in his New Jersey driveway and Rosenhaus rattled off "next question" during a viral press conference. The 49ers paid Aiyuk a $23 million signing bonus in 2024 and a $22.9 million option bonus in 2025, which totals $45.9 million. Aiyuk officially left the team about three-fourths of the way through the 2025 season, thus a 28% bonus forfeiture is owed.

The 49ers could attempt to recoup $13 million in bonus money paid to Aiyuk as part of a 2024 contract extension (four years, $120 million) he long balked at signing while the 49ers fielded trade offers for him. The 49ers waited until December 2025 to place Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list, thus keeping him off their roster and payroll while retaining his contractual rights.

The 49ers voided $27 million in 2026 guarantees back in July 2025 for reportedly violating terms of his knee rehabilitation, but Aiyuk still showed up to training camp and maintained a visible presence by shadowing wide receivers in warmups through September 2025. It has been 13 months since Aiyuk was seen at Levi's Stadium, not counting his video last December speeding by it. That attracted Santa Clara County prosecutors' attention.

Outstanding Reckless Driving Warrant Complicates Aiyuk Return

An arrest warrant was issued Feb. 24 for a misdemeanor "exhibition of speed" violation, and that case remains open without a hearing date. In the other report, the warrant is described as an outstanding warrant for a reckless driving charge. Police were seen outside of the stadium on Friday morning on multiple occasions. It is not known whether Rosenhaus, on behalf of Aiyuk, and the police have worked something out away from the public eye.

Aiyuk, a 2020 first-round draft pick, produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before landing that 2024 contract extension. His 49ers playing career effectively ended once he sustained a knee injury with multiple ligament tears in an October 2024 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran wide receiver suffered a serious knee injury that required multiligament surgery.

Aiyuk Stalemate With 49ers Remains Unresolved

Among his most memorable plays was a heroic, deep catch off a ricochet to spark the 2023 team's NFC Championship Game comeback win over the Detroit Lions. Whether Friday's summit ends Aiyuk's year-long stalemate with the 49ers is a question Rosenhaus and the Niners have yet to answer. So continues the curious case of the estranged wide receiver and the disenchanted NFL franchise.