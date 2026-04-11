Brandon Aiyuk Applies for Reinstatement, Plans to Report to 49ers Friday

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has applied for reinstatement and will report to the 49ers training facility on Friday, setting up a potential reunion or release after months of tension.

Brandon Aiyuk has applied for reinstatement and plans to report to the San Francisco 49ers training facility on Friday, according to an X post from ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

The veteran wide receiver is currently on San Francisco's Reserve/Left Squad list. This move shows Aiyuk's eagerness to return to the football field and marks a 180-degree shift from comments he made over the summer. Aiyuk said in a social media post back in July that he would not be reinstating with the 49ers or ever doing any kind of business with the team.

Also read Brandon Aiyuk Hires Drew Rosenhaus to Revive NFL Career After 49ers Contract Voided

Aiyuk Plans Return To Training Facility

He also stated he was locked in and focused on his opportunity to return to the field this season. Fast forward about four months, and Aiyuk is doing the exact thing he said he would not do. Now the stage is set for what is sure to be an awkward return to the 49ers team facility on Friday. Aiyuk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said, Brandon is healthy and ready to get back on the field.

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Applying for reinstatement is the first step Aiyuk needs to take to get back on the playing field. The Niners will then need to decide what to do with his rights. For most of the time since, Aiyuk and the Niners have been at odds. The team placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list in December after Aiyuk stopped showing up at the team facility.

That came on the heels of the Niners voiding roughly 27 million dollars in guaranteed money on Aiyuk's contract in July 2025 because he did not do the requisite rehab sessions and check-ins with the team during that offseason. San Francisco has tried unsuccessfully to trade Aiyuk in the past, but if he's reinstated, the more likely outcome would be the team releasing him.

Lynch Shanahan Rule Out Aiyuk Reunion

Either way, 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have made it repeatedly clear that Aiyuk has played his last snap in San Francisco. Most recently, despite myriad injuries at receiver, when Shanahan was asked if he would reconsider a reunion with Aiyuk in September, Shanahan said simply, no. Over the summer, Aiyuk took to social media multiple times to voice his displeasure with the Niners and attempted to goad them into releasing him while also saying he wouldn't do business with the team at all.

On multiple occasions, Aiyuk also implied or openly suggested that he wanted to join other teams. As it stands, Aiyuk's status on the reserve/did not report list means the Niners are not paying him and he does not count against their roster. The Niners selected Aiyuk, 28, with the 25th pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Before his knee injury, Aiyuk had emerged as one of the NFL's most productive wideouts.

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He had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on his way to second-team All-Pro honors in 2023. Perhaps San Francisco will consider adding Aiyuk to their active roster, given their injuries at the wide receiver position. Or perhaps that bridge will remain burnt. The situation remains fluid, but Aiyuk's return to the facility on Friday will be a key step in resolving his status with the team.

Aiyuk Drafted In 2020 After Knee Injury

Aiyuk's career with the 49ers began with high expectations after being drafted in 2020. He developed into a reliable target and had his best season in 2023, earning second-team All-Pro recognition.

However, his relationship with the team deteriorated over contract disputes and his absence from mandatory activities. The 49ers have struggled with wide receiver injuries this season, which could theoretically open the door for Aiyuk's return. But coach Kyle Shanahan's blunt no when asked about a reunion suggests the team is ready to move on. The coming days will determine whether Aiyuk is released, traded, or somehow rejoins the team.