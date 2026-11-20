Rutgers Scarlet Knights finish the Las Vegas tournament with a dominant victory, 89-70 over UNLV Rebels on Thursday. Darin Smith Jr. had a Rutgers career high

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Braeden Smith dribbles the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr. during the second half in a consolation game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthad a Rutgers career high of 23 points . The Scarlet Knights jumped early and kept the Rebels down. Rutgers shot amazingly in the first half, posting 58 percent from the field.

Also read Francis and Mark Combine for 48 Points in Rutgers’ OT Loss to Notre Dame

“I was very happy with our defense,” Knight said. “The way we started the game as well as the way we finished. Once we got up 20- 23, they came at us in waves, just driving the basketball. Sometimes when we get up that much, the opposing team is playing with house money.

We went to the zone and tried to slow them down, and it worked in the end. ”“The game was a game of momentum, and so we’ve been there before,” Knight said.

Advertisement

“When we were playing St. John’s in the preseason, we had one of these leads, and the biggest thing is you want to slow the momentum and get stops and then eventually if we could push that lead two to four points every four minutes, then keep that other team at bay. But if you start to give them confidence and they start to get in the rhythm, then that’s how they get back in the game.

” Rutgers have little time to rest. The team has played three games in three days. We can’t help but wonder if fatigue or injuries play a factor in the future. There’s a lot of talent and athleticism in this roster.

“Because we have a lot more depth this year and two starting lineups,” Knight continues. “Having two starting lineups helps; we can get some different guys in the game and kind of just get some rest. ” The Scarlet Knights finished the tournament going 1-2. They could have been 2–1 if it weren't for the overtime loss to Notre Dane.

The future might be better than what we thought. Defense will be the x-factor for this team to reach bigger goals.

Advertisement

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Knight said. “There are some things I can improve on, just as far as getting some better lineups and rotations. We got to get better on defense. ” Knight couldn’t stress enough to his team that they must keep up the pace and avoid getting into foul trouble in the second half.

MIGUEL MIKE MEDINA Miguel Mike Medina is a Writer and Freelance Sports Journalist who contributes to Rutgers On SI. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Creative Writing and a Minor in Journalism in 2014 from City College of New York.