Brandi Glanville Reveals Son Mason Was No Longer a Virgin

The mom of two shared that she realized her and ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s son Mason was no longer a virgin when she heard a spanking being given in his room.

"I remember realizing he wasn’t a virgin when I walked by his room and I heard a spanking being given," the podcaster recalled on Netflix’s "Calabasas Confidential," which dropped on Friday.

Glanville — who made a cameo on the new reality show’s fourth episode — told her son’s friend Emilie Nelson, "I was just like, ‘F–k my life. My son is not a virgin anymore. ’"Brandi Glanville shared that she realized her and ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s son Mason (pictured here with his mom and brother Jake) was no longer a virgin "when I walked by his room and I heard a spanking being given.

""I was just like, ‘F–k my life. My son is not a virgin anymore," the mom of two recalled about her eldest (pictured here in a selfie).

"I was crying," Glanville confessed. "I’m like, ‘I am so uncomfortable right now. ’ But at least he’s giving a spanking at least. He’s got some moves.

""I love her. She’s the best. I want to keep her forever," Glanville elaborated.

"I told her to get pregnant. I was like, ‘Just trick him.

Then we’ll have a cute little Irish baby, and I can just watch it. ’" Mason explained that his other half is "the only person" he’s ever dated that he can see a future with.

"I was crying," Glanville added. "I’m like, ‘I am so uncomfortable right now. ’ But at least he’s giving a spanking at least. He’s got some moves.

"The "Real Housewife of Beverly Hills" alum (pictured here with her boys) also gushed over Mason’s current girlfriend, Sarah. The exes were married from 2001 to 2010, with their relationship blowing up after Cibrian had an affair with his co-star, LeAnn Rimes, in 2008 while filming the Lifetime movie "Northern Lights.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brandi Glanville Eddie Cibrian Mason Spanking Virgin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USC ace Mason Edwards brings joy to the mound as he leads Trojans into NCAA regionalsMason Edwards' rise to elite USC pitcher and MLB draft prospect was far from certain his freshman year, but he never doubted his ability to develop.

Read more »

USC aces Mason Edwards, Grant Govel lead Trojans into postseasonThey were two Southern California kids who wanted to restore a legacy when they met on their official visit as USC pitching prospects four years ago. Mason Edwards was just starting to show promise…

Read more »

Brandi Glanville Jokes About Grandchildren and Recalls Awkward Teen Moment with Son MasonBrandi Glanville opens up about her son Mason's relationship, her health journey, and co-parenting with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian in a candid new interview.

Read more »

From The Mason Jar to The Rebel Lounge: Phoenix's Evolving Music SceneA 9-1-1 call sparks memories of The Mason Jar, a legendary Phoenix rock club that hosted big names like Metallica and Nirvana. After its closure, the space was transformed into The Rebel Lounge, a modern venue aiming to cater to diverse audiences.

Read more »