Brandi Glanville Reveals Black Mass Removal and Complex Medical Battle

Brandi Glanville details the removal of a black mass from her face and her ongoing struggle with antibiotic-resistant infections. Read about her diagnosis, treatments, and family impact.

Brandi Glanville has disclosed that surgeons removed a mysterious black mass from her face during a recent procedure as she continues to battle a complex and unexplained medical crisis. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, aged fifty-three, shared this update on Friday during an episode of her Unfiltered podcast, describing her current state as an ongoing investigation into her deteriorating health. She stated plainly that she is still figuring out the root cause of her sickness while managing severe symptoms that affect her daily life and mobility.

The Surgical Removal and Unknown Diagnosis

Glanville revealed that doctors extracted a black mass from her facial region, noting that this was not an isolated incident but one of several similar growths. She admitted to the audience that medical professionals are not yet sure what the removed tissue is, leaving the specific nature of the growth unidentified. This uncertainty adds a layer of anxiety to her condition, as she navigates a healthcare system that has yet to provide a definitive label for the physical abnormalities she is experiencing.

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The reality star emphasized that multiple masses were involved, suggesting a systemic issue rather than a singular localized problem. While the exact pathology remains unknown, the surgical intervention was a significant step in attempting to address the physical manifestations of her illness. Glanville expressed a desire to move past the diagnostic phase and toward a resolution that restores her physical well-being.

Antibiotic Resistance and Specific Infections

Compounding the mystery of the facial masses is a severe infection that Glanville says affects her glands and requires constant medical intervention. She disclosed that she is on antibiotics almost twenty-four hours a day to combat an antibiotic-resistant infection. This near-continuous regimen highlights the severity of the bacterial challenge she faces, as standard treatments have proven insufficient to fully eradicate the pathogens.

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Despite the rigorous treatment schedule, Glanville noted that she has seen some improvement to the condition with new medications. This partial response offers a glimmer of hope, though the resistance of the bacteria to common antibiotics complicates the path to full recovery. The medical team is reportedly adjusting her protocol to better target the resistant strains, a process that requires precision and patience.

Her medical history includes diagnoses of Demodex dermatitis, mononucleosis, Valley Fever, also known as Coccidioidomycosis, and highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm. These multiple conditions create a complex clinical picture that requires specialized care and a multifaceted treatment approach. The presence of biofilm in her resistant bacteria indicates a particularly tenacious infection that is difficult for the immune system and antibiotics to penetrate.

Physical Symptoms and Daily Struggles

The physical toll of her illness is evident in Glanville's daily experience, including facial paralysis on one side. She gestured to the left side of her face to illustrate that it is not moving right now, a symptom that contributes to her desire to return to normalcy. This loss of motor function on one side of her face is a stark reminder of the extent to which her health has been compromised.

Glanville expressed a deep longing to go back outside and be normal, indicating that her current condition has confined her to a limited lifestyle. The inability to perform routine activities or move freely has taken a significant emotional toll on her. She described herself as miserable and depressed in previous social media posts, citing stress as a factor that could potentially worsen her health.

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She also mentioned that doctors plan to perform a power wash inside her face, a procedure involving knives and spinning her blood for a platelet treatment. This innovative but invasive approach suggests that her medical team is exploring advanced regenerative or cleansing techniques to address the internal issues. The combination of surgical removal, antibiotic therapy, and experimental treatments underscores the complexity of her case.

Family Impact and Emotional Toll

The illness has also strained Glanville's relationships with her family and friends. She revealed that she was unable to attend the memorial service for her friend Markee due to having so much fluid in her ears. This absence caused her significant distress, as she feared that people, including Markee's family, hated her for not being there. The isolation imposed by her health issues has led to feelings of rejection and social alienation.

Her son Mason, aged twenty-three, has also been affected by her condition, asking her what the point is when she expresses a desire to go out. This conversation highlights the emotional burden placed on her loved ones, who witness her struggle to maintain a sense of purpose. Glanville responded by explaining her need to fall in love again and her refusal to sit home every night and be a recluse.

Despite these challenges, Glanville remains determined to reclaim her life. She has stated in previous posts that she wants her health back and wants to feel like herself again. Her resolve to continue fighting, despite the uncertainty and physical pain, demonstrates her resilience in the face of a daunting medical journey. The ongoing updates from her podcast provide a glimpse into the personal sacrifices and emotional hurdles she must navigate every day.