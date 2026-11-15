Brandi Glanville Reveals Black Mass Removal Amid Antibiotic Resistance Battle

Brandi Glanville details surgery removing a black mass and treating antibiotic-resistant infection, sharing updates on her health journey and financial costs after years of unexplained symptoms.

Brandi Glanville provided a harrowing yet hopeful update on her ongoing health crisis during an episode of her Unfiltered podcast. The reality television personality and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that surgeons removed a black mass from her face during a recent exploratory procedure. This development marks a significant step in her struggle to diagnose and treat a complex condition that has affected her facial structure, head, neck, and spine over the past four years.

Surgery Removes Black Mass From Face

Glanville, 53, explained that during the surgery performed by Dr Carlo Henrado, doctors identified several black masses within her facial tissue. Although multiple masses were located, only one was successfully removed and sent to pathology for further analysis. The star noted that while the recovery process has not been painful, she is currently managing significant fluid retention in her head and ears, which has severely impacted her daily life and mobility. She shared that she cannot currently drive or fly due to the extent of the fluid and her overall compromised health status.

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Antibiotic Resistance Complicates Treatment

A critical finding from the recent medical intervention involves an infection in her glands that is gram-positive and antibiotic-resistant. Glanville disclosed that she is currently taking antibiotics nearly 24 hours a day to combat this resistant strain. She expressed cautious optimism, stating that recent changes to her medication regimen are showing positive results. The medical team is awaiting pathology results for the removed tissue, which Glanville described as a crucial step in finally understanding the nature of the invasive growth she has battled since the surgery.

Financial and Emotional Toll of Diagnosis

The journey to this point has been both financially draining and emotionally devastating for the media personality. Glanville revealed that she spent over $113,000 over four years attempting to treat what she initially suspected was a facial parasite or fungal infection. She has been diagnosed with multiple conditions, including highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella, Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis, and Mononucleosis. The emotional weight of the situation is compounded by personal tragedies, including the recent deaths of her father and a close friend, from whose funeral she was unable to attend due to her medical condition.

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Surgical Strategy and Next Steps

Dr Carlo Henrado, who performed the exploratory surgery in West Hollywood, described the procedure as a power wash under the skin aimed at removing the primary source of the infection. Glanville explained that the doctor identified two definite spots that appeared to be fungal balls or living organisms. The surgeon's strategy involves cutting the head off the infection to prevent further spread to the spine and neck. Glanville noted that the procedure was covered by insurance, plus an additional $5,000 paid out of pocket, and she expressed relief at taking action against what she described as a snake-like entity attacking her body.

Public Reaction and Future Outlook

Glanville candidly admitted to feeling isolated and anxious about public perception, fearing that people hate her or that her social circle has turned against her due to her visible disfigurement and health struggles. Despite the challenges, she remains focused on recovery and returning to a normal life. She promised her fans that better days are coming, emphasizing her excitement about the answers they are beginning to uncover. The results of the pathology test for the removed mass will likely provide the definitive diagnosis needed to guide her next medical treatments.