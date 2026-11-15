Brandi Glanville Reveals Resistant Gland Infection and Positive Recovery Signs on November 13 Podcast

Brandi Glanville updates fans on her health journey, confirming she is being treated for antibiotic-resistant bacteria and Valley Fever after years of facial disfigurement.

Brandi Glanville delivered a significant health update on the Friday, November 13 episode of her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered. The 53-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that medical professionals have identified a stubborn infection in her glands that resists standard antibiotic treatments. This diagnosis provides a concrete explanation for symptoms that have plagued the reality television personality for over three years. Glanville expressed excitement about finally receiving answers after a long period of uncertainty regarding the cause of her facial disfigurement.

The discovery marks a pivotal shift in her medical journey, moving from vague suspicions to a specific, albeit complex, pathological finding. Doctors analyzed several samples taken from Glanville's face and sent them away for further pathology testing. During the recording, Glanville explained that her physician removed only one specimen from a collection of mysterious black masses observed during the examination. The medical team stated they do not yet know the exact nature of these black masses, leaving that specific aspect undiagnosed for the time being.

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Despite the uncertainty surrounding the black masses, the confirmed gland infection has prompted an aggressive new treatment strategy. Glanville confirmed she is currently taking antibiotics almost 24 hours a day to combat the resistant bacteria. She shared that she is already seeing positive differences in her condition since starting this intensive regimen. The reality star beamed with hope, stating that she cannot wait to return to normal life and go outside without the physical constraints of her illness.

Glanville previously suspected she had a facial parasite when symptoms first emerged in 2023. Her medical team later identified a complex combination of conditions affecting her skin and facial structure. These included highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis also known as Valley Fever, Demodex dermatitis, and Mononucleosis. She initially estimated a full recovery timeline for April 2025, acknowledging the difficult road ahead for healing.

The treatment plan involved invasive surgical techniques designed to thoroughly clean her face. Glanville described the procedure as a power wash under her skin using knives and specialized medical tools. The surgery also included spinning her blood to utilize platelet-rich plasma on the inside of her face. She humorously noted that the team might reconsider using her own blood at this stage due to the active infection, highlighting the severity of the medical intervention.

Her recovery process has been supported by her former co-star Yolanda Hadid, who provided significant assistance during this health crisis. Glanville credited Hadid with being consistently helpful throughout her ordeal, emphasizing the value of professional and personal support. She also expressed deep gratitude to her fans for their overwhelming response through donations and messages on social media.

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Glanville launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the extensive medical costs associated with her ongoing treatment. She thanked everyone who shared her page, donated, or sent prayers during this challenging period. The reality star admitted to feeling guilty about experiencing happy moments during such a difficult time, but remains hopeful for a full recovery. She often speaks to lost loved ones, finding comfort in knowing they are in a better place.

The podcast episode highlighted the emotional toll of living with an undiagnosed condition for years. Glanville noted that she receives many comments about her appearance, prompting her to provide this detailed update. She emphasized that her recovery has not been painful, despite the invasive procedures she has undergone. This clarification helps alleviate public concern about her immediate post-surgical experience.

The identification of antibiotic-resistant bacteria changes the prognosis and requires a more prolonged treatment phase. Glanville acknowledged that the road to healing remains long and unpredictable. However, the confirmation of an infection rather than a parasitic or entirely unknown cause provides a clear target for medical intervention. This clarity is a crucial step toward regaining her previous state of health and normalcy.

Fans and followers have rallied around Glanville as she navigates this complex medical situation. The support network she has built through her podcast and social media platforms continues to be a vital resource. Her transparency about the specifics of her diagnosis and treatment helps educate the public about resistant infections. It also underscores the importance of patience and perseverance in treating complex medical conditions.

As she continues with the antibiotic regimen, Glanville remains optimistic about the future. She stated that the positive changes she is seeing are a strong indicator of progress. The combination of surgical cleaning and targeted medication offers a path forward after years of uncertainty. Her story highlights the challenges of rare or complex medical issues in the public eye.

The case of Brandi Glanville serves as a reminder of the resilience required to face prolonged health battles. Her openness about the emotional and physical aspects of her recovery inspires many others dealing with similar struggles. The support from colleagues like Yolanda Hadid demonstrates the power of community in times of crisis. Glanville continues to share her journey, ensuring that her fans are kept informed every step of the way.

Looking ahead, the focus remains on managing the resistant infection and monitoring the black masses. Medical professionals will continue to analyze the pathology results to determine the final diagnosis for those specific findings. In the meantime, Glanville is committed to following her treatment plan diligently. Her goal is to return to a normal life as quickly and safely as possible.

The update on November 13 provides a much-needed clarity to a story that has been unfolding for years. It bridges the gap between initial suspicion and confirmed medical diagnosis. By sharing these details, Glanville offers a sense of closure to the initial confusion while opening a new chapter of active treatment. Her hope and determination remain central to her ongoing narrative of recovery.

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The impact of her story extends beyond celebrity news, touching on broader themes of health and medical uncertainty. It highlights the complexity of diagnosing conditions that do not fit standard patterns. The use of advanced pathology and specialized surgical techniques underscores the evolution of medical treatments for difficult cases. Glanville's experience contributes to a wider conversation about patient advocacy and resilience.

As she moves forward, Glanville encourages her supporters to stay positive and hopeful. She acknowledges the difficulty of the situation but emphasizes the importance of maintaining a positive outlook. The support she receives fuels her motivation to continue fighting. Her journey is a testament to the human spirit and the desire to overcome even the most daunting challenges.

The medical team remains optimistic about the long-term prognosis. With the identified infection being treated and the path forward becoming clearer, there is reason for cautious optimism. Glanville's transparency about the process helps manage expectations and provides realistic hope. Her commitment to sharing her updates ensures that her audience remains engaged and informed.

Ultimately, this latest development represents a significant milestone in Brandi Glanville's health journey. The identification of the resistant infection allows for targeted treatment that was previously impossible. Her positive response to the new regimen is a promising sign. The combination of medical expertise and personal resilience offers a viable path to recovery.

The story of Brandi Glanville continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Her willingness to share the gritty details of her medical struggles resonates with many. It breaks down the stigma surrounding complex health issues and promotes understanding. Her journey is not just about physical healing but also about emotional and mental strength.

As the weeks progress, the effectiveness of the antibiotic treatment will be closely monitored. Any changes in the condition of the black masses will also be tracked carefully. The interplay between the two findings may offer further insights into the overall health picture. Glanville's proactive approach to sharing updates ensures that transparency remains high.

The support system surrounding Glanville plays a crucial role in her recovery. From former costars to everyday fans, the network of care is extensive and meaningful. This collective support provides both practical help and emotional sustenance. It reinforces the idea that health battles are not fought alone.

In conclusion, the November 13 update marks a turning point for Brandi Glanville. The shift from uncertainty to a confirmed diagnosis, albeit a challenging one, is a major step forward. Her optimism and the initial positive signs of treatment offer hope for a full recovery. The medical community and her supporters alike are watching closely as she continues this important work.