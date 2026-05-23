Brandi Glanville May Have Contracted Sexually Transmitted Ringworm Through Oral Sex

Brandi Glanville, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared that she may have contracted ringworm through oral sex. She thinks the ringworm came from dating somebody in the adult film industry. Glanville described that if ringworm is in the throat, it can burrow deep into the ears and other parts of the body. She also mentioned that doctors found out her implant had ruptured which caused silicone to leak into her lymph nodes. Just last month, Glanville visited urgent care after getting a garlic clove stuck in her ear while trying to treat a cold.

Glanville shared that she may have contracted ringworm through oral sex . The former RHOBH star said she thinks the ringworm came from dating somebody in the adult film industry.

Glanville described that if ringworm is in the throat, it can burrow deep into the ears and other parts of the body. She also mentioned that doctors found out her implant had ruptured which caused silicone to leak into her lymph nodes. Just last month, Glanville visited urgent care after getting a garlic clove stuck in her ear while trying to treat a cold





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Brandi Glanville RHOBH Sexually Transmitted Ringworm Oral Sex Adult Film Industry Ringworm Burrow In Implant Rupture Garlic Clove Stuck In Ear

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