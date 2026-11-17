Brandi Carlile receives three Grammy nominations including Best Americana Album for her project Returning To Myself, announced as part of the 69th Annual Grammy Award nominee list.

Brandi Carlile has secured multiple nominations at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, highlighting her continued dominance in the Americana music genre. The Washington-based singer-songwriter received three nods for her latest work, " Returning To Myself," which includes honors for Best Americana Album, Best Americana Performance, and Best American Roots Song. The official nominee list also features prominent artists such as Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean, and Ella Langley. Carlile won a Grammy in 2023 for Best Rock Performance with the song Broken Horses and now holds 11 Grammy awards after receiving over 32 Grammy nominations throughout her career.

Nominations Detail Brandi Carlile Latest Work

Brandi Carlile's recent album and title track Returning To Myself received the bulk of her recognition in the Americana categories. Her song You Without Me specifically earned a nomination for Best American Roots Performance. She competes alongside other well-known names in these same awards, including Sara Bareilles, Chuck Leah, and Jesse Wells. Additionally, Carlile received two nominations for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album for her work on the album and title track Your Favorite Toy. She also co-wrote the piece Never Too Late alongside Elton John, Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Watt for the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.

Also read Dolly Parton Earns Three Posthumous Grammy Nominations

Brandi Carlile Tour Schedule Updates

The announcement of these prestigious accolades coincides with Brandi Carlile's ongoing international tour titled The All Request Tour. This extensive concert series travels to nineteen cities across the United States through January 10, 2027. Following her appearances in Seattle, she will continue her tour in Europe through the spring season. To conclude her international travel schedule, she has final stops in Florida and Montana. These live performances provide her with a direct platform to showcase the material that has earned her critical acclaim.

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Grammy Eligibility Period Announced

The 2027 Grammys will be held on February 7, 2027. The nominations were based on recordings released between August 31, 2025 and August 28, 2026. This specific eligibility window highlights the recent output that defined this cycle of awards. The extensive list of nominees reflects a diverse field of contenders across various musical genres and regional scenes. Industry observers note that the inclusion of several Washington-based artists underscores the growing influence of the Pacific Northwest music community on national awards.

Industry Impact and Future Recognition

Brandi Carlile's consistent presence on the Grammy ballot cements her status as a pivotal figure in contemporary American music. Her ability to cross over between rock and Americana genres allows her to reach a broader audience while maintaining artistic integrity. The upcoming ceremony in February will determine the final winners across all categories. Fans and industry professionals alike are tracking her potential to add to her existing collection of nineteen Grammy awards. The detailed nomination list provides a comprehensive snapshot of the musical landscape that shaped the eligibility year.