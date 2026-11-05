Brandi Carlile and WNBA President Receive Anthem Awards for Advocacy

Brandi Carlile and WNBA President Libby Trickett were honored at the Anthem Awards for their work in LGBTQ+ equality and women's sports equity. See who else won.

Brandi Carlile and Libby Trickett were honored on November 5, 2026, as the inaugural recipients of the Anthem Award for Advocates of the Year. The recognition was presented by The Anthem Awards, a prestigious program organized by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences.

Brandi Carlile Recognized for LGBTQ+ Advocacy

Brandi Carlile received the award specifically for using her music and platform to champion LGBTQ+ equality. She was also acknowledged for directing millions of dollars to grassroots organizations through the Looking Out Foundation.

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This honor marks the sixth year for the awards, which serve as a recognition of social impact and are presented by the Webby Awards. The announcement highlights Carlile's extensive history of advocacy alongside her musical achievements.

Carlile has received numerous awards and nominations, both for her music and for her advocacy. Her awards include 11 Grammys and two Children's and Family Emmy Awards. She was nominated for an Oscar for cowriting Never Too Late with fellow LGBTQ icon Elton John, as well as their collaborators Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt.

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She won a Trailblazer Award at Billboard Women in Music in 2019 and was nominated for outstanding music artist at the GLAAD Media Awards three times. These accolades underscore her dual impact on culture and social justice.

Libby Trickett Honored for Sports Equity Leadership

Libby Trickett, the president of the WNBA Players Association, received the Anthem Award for her decade of leadership in fighting for greater equity, compensation, and investment in women's sports.

Trickett's recognition highlights the critical role of athletic leadership in driving systemic change within professional sports organizations. Her work has been instrumental in advancing the rights and financial stability of female athletes globally.

The selection process for the Anthem Awards involved reviewing more than 2,500 submissions from 43 countries. This rigorous vetting process ensures that only the most impactful advocates and organizations receive recognition.

More than 67,000 votes were cast during this year's Anthem Community Voice Celebration. The community voting component allowed supporters to directly influence the final list of winners, adding a democratic element to the honors.

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Other notable winners included KM Strategies Group as agency of the year and The LEGO Group as brand of the year. AARP was named nonprofit of the year, and DoSomething was recognized as small nonprofit of the year.

Broader Impact and Global Recognition

Winners also included EVERY PREGNANCY, World Economic Forum, Innocence Project, Edges of Earth, Girls Who Code, Refugees International, and ProtectedSeas. These organizations were recognized for their distinct contributions to global social causes.

The Anthem Awards continue to grow in scale and influence, reflecting the increasing importance of social impact in public discourse. The full list of winners, including silver and bronze award winners, is available for public review.

This year's ceremony emphasized the intersection of celebrity influence and grassroots activism. The recognition of Brandi Carlile and Libby Trickett serves as a powerful example of how public figures can drive tangible social change.