Brand New Day Confirms Spider-Man Power We've Never Seen On-Screen Before

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day basically confirms Tom Holland will develop a Spider-Man comics power we've never seen on-screen.

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day basically confirms Tom Holland will develop a Spider-Man power we've never seen on-screen before. Here's how it works, and how we know it's coming.

In the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter continues to undergo a mysterious transformation thanks to his 'mutating DNA,' seeking out Bruce Banner to help him after he begins fighting foes including the Hand and the Scorpion with vicious instincts he can't quite control. In the midst of a fight, Peter's eyes turn black, and he begins fighting far more brutally, seemingly unable to control himself and putting innocents at risk.

This ability matches a recent superpower that Spider-Man developed in Marvel Comics - almost certainly to debut it there before it appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man's Instinctive Fighting Is Basically Confirmed for Brand New Day In the recent Amazing Spider-Man #30 - from Joe Kelly, Pete Woods and Joe Caramagna - Spider-Man tapped his Spider-Sense in a whole new way. Battling the villainous Spore, Peter allowed his Spider-Sense to totally take over, fighting with an instinctive edge.

Fans of Dragon Ball have compared this ability to the franchise's 'Ultra-Instinct' state, where the wielder fights without conscious thought. The new power emerged after Spider-Man asked for tutoring from Daredevil, who realized that his body was reacting to even non-threats ahead of time, suggesting a far more powerful precognition than Peter is traditionally aware of.

With the knowledge of this latent ability, Peter finally tapped into it while being influenced by Spore's fungal powers, allowing him to ignore the villain's control. Given that Brand New Day will likewise feature a villain that can control their victims, and the way Peter clearly isn't in control when fighting, it seems like Marvel has sneakily made this power comic canon ahead of its MCU debut.

While the gap between this month's comic and Brand New Day is too small for the former to have inspired the latter, it wouldn't be unusual for Marvel to knowingly debut something in a comic that they know is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the name of synergy and simplifying copyright. What Other Powers Will MCU Spider-Man Gain? From appearances, it seems like Brand New Day will partially adapt 'The Other.

' In the story, Peter is grievously injured by the villainous Morlun, and is reborn thanks to his connection to the mystic Spider Totem. Upon rebirth, he gains the extra powers of the Other, including the ability to spin healing cocoons and sprouting vicious 'stinger' claws which can deliver a powerful poison.

Spidey also gained fangs and organic webbing It's unknown the degree to which Brand New Day will adapt 'The Other' - pretty much every other narrative detail is different - but so far, Tom Holland's Spider-Man appears to be undergoing a similarly predatory rebirth.

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day seemingly shows Tom Holland's Spider-Man unleashing several new powers, including the ability to fight on pure instinct, predicting the moves of his foe. This impression is bolstered by the recent Amazing Spider-Man #30, which added this same ability to comic canon as an extension of his existing Spider-Sense power - potentially a way of cementing a new ability in comic lore before it hits the big-screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Amazing Spider-Man #30 is available now from Marvel Comics, Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases July 29, 2026. Spider-Man: Brand New Day Like Follow Followed PG-13 Superhero Action Adventure Release Date July 31, 2026 Runtime 150 Minutes Director Destin Daniel Cretton 7 Images Close Cast See All Writers Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Steve Ditko, Stan Lee Producers Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige, Rachel O'Connor, Avi Arad Prequel Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man Powered by Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Breaks 24-Year Movie Tradition, Introduces Jean Grey RumorSony's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer reveals a significant change in the franchise's villain tradition. Tom Holland's Peter Parker faces a faceless telepath, rumored to be X-Men's Jean Grey, making this the first Spider-Man film without a traditional primary villain. Peter also struggles with personal issues, and the film's villain could be a wider threat, tying in with 'Daredevil: Born Again'.

Read more »

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Confirmed, Bringing Back Iconic SuitThe Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is now confirmed to bring back one of the best suits that never made it to the big screen. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is getting closer, and fans are excited to see the iconic suit make its debut.

Read more »

Sadie Sink Spider Queen Theory Debunked for Spider-Man: Brand New DayAn analysis of why Sadie Sink is likely not playing Spider Queen in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, despite fan theories. The article examines evidence from trailers, character obscurity, and other factors.

Read more »

Marvel Unveils Shocking Secret About Spider-Man's Family in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #31Marvel Comics has revealed that Cormac Crane, introduced in the 'Death Spiral' event, is Spider-Man's first cousin and the secret son of Uncle Ben and Aunt May Parker. This revelation expands the Spider-Man family tree and sets the stage for future storylines. Meanwhile, Tom Holland's Spider-Man continues to make waves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with memorable villains and supporting characters in his solo films.

Read more »