Branched mRNA with Multiple Poly(A) Tails Enhances Translation Capacity and Stability

This research explores the development of a novel mRNA platform with enhanced translation capacity and stability. By incorporating multiple synthetic poly(A) tails into the mRNA structure, the researchers achieved significant increases in protein expression duration and levels both in cell culture and in vivo. This advancement holds promise for expanding the therapeutic applications of mRNA technology.

Although messenger RNA (mRNA) has proved effective as a vaccine, its potential as a general therapeutic modality is limited by its instability and low translation capacity. To increase the duration and level of protein expression from mRNA, we designed and synthesized topologically and chemically modified mRNAs with multiple synthetic poly(A) tails. Here we demonstrate that the optimized multitailed mRNA yielded ~4.7–19.

5-fold higher luminescence signals than the control mRNA from 24 to 72 h post transfection in cellulo and 14 days detectable signal versus<7 days signal from the control in vivo. We further achieve efficient multiplexed genome editing of the clinically relevant genesin mouse liver at a minimal mRNA dosage. Taken together, these results provide a generalizable approach to synthesize capped branched mRNA with markedly enhanced translation capacity.





