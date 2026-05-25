Bram Stokers Family Reveals of Personal Correspondence with Leading Journalist of the Time

The family of Bram Stoker, writer of the famous vampire novel 'Dracula', has discovered that an apparent friendship with a journalist may have played a key role in promoting the novel.

A letter sent by Daily Mail journalist Robert Leighton to Bram Stoker in 1897 may have played a key role in promoting the famous vampire novel , according to Stoker's family.

The letter, which is part of Stoker's correspondence and manuscripts held at Leeds University's Brotherton Library, highlights an apparent friendship between Dracula writer and the journalist who later wrote positively about the novel. The journalist asked Stoker to compare himself with the Count, requesting '“two personal paragraphs about yourself apropos Dracula”' for use in his Book Chat column.

Stoker's family believes the letter may have helped promote the novel, and Dacre Stoker, the author's great, great nephew, highlighted the correspondence from Leighton. The letter highlights the enthusiastic reception of the novel by journalism circles, particularly by Leighton. His review of Dracula, published on June 1, 1897, was glowing, mentioning that the story had 'fastened itself on our attention' and he 'could not pause even to light our pipe'





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Bram Stoker Dracula Robert Leighton Daily Mail Literary Editor Book Chat Column Appings Vampire Novel

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