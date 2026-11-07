Brainiac Threatens Earth in Absolute Superman #25 Ahead of Man of Tomorrow

Absolute Superman issue 25 showcases the brutal clone army of Brainiac, raising stakes for his upcoming 2027 film debut played by Lars Eidinger.

DC Comics released Absolute Superman #25 on Thursday, delivering a harrowing depiction of Brainiac that underscores the severe danger he poses to Earth. This latest issue, written by Jason Aaron with art by Juan Ferreyra, sets the stage for the character's transition from page to screen in the upcoming James Gunn film Man of Tomorrow. The comic explicitly details how Brainiac utilized a massive clone army to threaten global destruction, signaling the high stakes for the upcoming cinematic universe entry.

Brainiac Unleashes Brutal Clone Army

The narrative opens with Brainiac deploying thousands of cloned iterations of himself against the planet, creating what he terms a blizzard of destruction. These clones vary drastically in size, a design choice that enhances their lethality in combat. While some clones are miniature, they infiltrate the human population by entering civilians bodies to attack internal organs before violently exploding outward. Simultaneously, other oversized clones possess the physical power to demolish entire skyscrapers, demonstrating a versatile and terrifying military force.

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This specific version of Brainiac originated as a low-ranking janitor within the greater Brainiac Collective. He spent years shoveling the dead bodies of fellow clones before a head injury and decades of isolation drove him into madness. He eventually escaped to Earth, initially collaborating with the Lazarus Corporation before establishing his own independent operations. Following the defeat of Ra's al Ghul, he operated alone, cloning himself into an army of thousands to execute his current plan against Superman.

Superman Endures Mind-Spanking Torture

Brainiac offered Superman a choice between allowing the city of Smallville to be shrunk into subatomic oblivion or submitting to a forced psychological invasion. Superman agreed to be subjected to Brainiac's memories and trauma, an attempt by the sadistic Coluan to overwrite the hero's psyche and turn him into a replacement. The invasion forces Clark Kent to relive decades of Brainiac's origin story firsthand, a process intended to break his mental resilience completely.

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Despite the brutal nature of this psychic assault, Superman remains grounded and sane. The memories of his allies and loved ones serve as an anchor, allowing him to withstand the overwhelming influx of alien history and pain. This mental fortitude ultimately leads to Brainiac's defeat, though the victory comes at a significant psychological cost to the Man of Tomorrow.

Lex Luthor Delivers Surprise Intervention

The conflict reaches its climax with the surprise arrival of Absolute Lex Luthor at the end of the issue. His intervention proves critical in halting Brainiac's advance and securing the survival of Earth's population. This unexpected alliance between Superman and Lex Luthor suggests a unique dynamic that could shape the upcoming film adaptation significantly.

Although Brainiac's immediate goals were thwarted, the comic highlights that his priorities could have easily resulted in the complete destruction and claim of the entire world. The sheer scale of his clone army and his willingness to use civilians as test subjects for his shrinking technology demonstrate a level of malice that demands serious attention from his heroes.

Live-Action Brainiac Casting Revealed

In preparation for the July 2027 release of Man of Tomorrow, it has been confirmed that German actor Lars Eidinger will portray the first live-action Brainiac on the big screen. Eidinger is known for his roles in projects such as Babylon Berlin and All The Light We Cannot See, bringing a distinct intensity to the cosmic conqueror role.

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The film is expected to feature David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Their uneasy alliance against Brainiac is anticipated to be a central narrative element, mirroring the complex interactions seen in the comic books. This setup offers a compelling framework for exploring the character dynamics in James Gunn's DC Universe.

Film Production and Release Timeline

James Gunn serves as the director and writer for Man of Tomorrow, with Peter Safran and James Gunn producing the film. The project is a key component of the broader DCU franchise, building on the foundation laid by previous Superman iterations. The release date of July 9, 2027, provides ample time for the studio to develop a visual representation of Brainiac that matches the comic's depiction.

Absolute Superman #25 is currently available in comic shops, allowing fans to experience the detailed portrayal of Brainiac's threat before the movie debuts. The story provides essential context for the character's motivations and capabilities, enhancing the anticipation for his cinematic debut. This publication cycle effectively bridges the gap between the source material and the new film era, ensuring fans are fully informed about the stakes involved.