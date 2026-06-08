Brain Surgery For Pituitary Tumor Helps Illinois Mom Have Second Baby

A suburban Chicago woman who feared she might never have another child is now celebrating a growing family after brain surgery at Northwestern Medicine.

MONDAY, June 8, 2026 — A suburban Chicago woman who feared she might never have another child is now celebrating a growing family after brain surgery at Northwestern Medicine.

After the birth of her first daughter in 2022, Lisa Fasone began experiencing postpartum hormonal issues. Fasone said she was concerned about becoming pregnant again while taking medication to treat her condition.

"It made me a little nervous to try to conceive on a medication that wasn't well studied to be safe in After exhausting conservative treatment options, she was referred to neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Magill at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. "I had to make a decision," Fasone said.

"Do I continue increasing the dosage of this medication that's not making me feel great and doesn't seem to be working, or am I going to face the issue and have it surgically addressed? " Magill knew Fasone really wanted to have another baby. So, he counseled her on the benefits and risks of removing the tumor, and the expected outcome.

"So, it's a pretty rare tumor. And for her, when we were able to take it all out after surgery, her prolactin levels went back to normal. And even within a month of surgery, she was able to have a baby.

""To get someone through that and then see full circle, living a normal life, healthy pituitary gland, not on any hormone replacement. Holding a healthy baby is just, it's incredible," Magill said. Head and Neck Cancer Quiz





MedicineNet / 🏆 575. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rosie O’Donnell reveals whether she’ll undergo more plastic surgery after ‘shameful’ faceliftLast month, the comedian shared before-and-after photos of her transformation, saying that she felt “shameful” about the surgery due to its price.

Read more »

Documenting everything drastically changes your brainPsychologists call it cognitive offloading, and it has upsides and downsides for your memory.

Read more »

The 3 sleep behaviors linked to brain damage that can lead to dementia: studySleep is one risk factor for dementia, and new research has found that how we rest up can impact our brain health, with three habits in particular linked to aging.

Read more »

The Nose-Brain Axis: How Smell Shapes Mood and MemoryYour nose has its own microbiome, and it has a major impact on your brain. Here are some tips for keeping it in good shape to improve your mood and cognition.

Read more »