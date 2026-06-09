Could immersive technology help the brain heal itself? That’s the idea behind NeuroAnimation, a science-backed therapy program designed to support cognitive and

Could immersive technology help the brain heal itself? That’s the idea behind NeuroAnimation, a science-backed therapy program designed to support cognitive and motor recovery through interactive, movement-based experiences.

Founder and CEO Dr. Omar Ahmad joined us to explain how the therapy combines neuroscience, motion tracking, and engaging virtual environments to stimulate the brain in ways traditional therapies may not. The company says its approach is focused on neuroplasticity - the brain’s ability to adapt, reorganize, and form new neural connections. Unlike traditional rehabilitation exercises, NeuroAnimation places users inside immersive experiences where they control virtual characters and environments using natural body movement - no handheld controllers required.

The goal is to increase engagement while activating regions of the brain associated with movement, cognition, processing speed, and recovery. According to NeuroAnimation, the therapy has shown promising outcomes for individuals recovering from stroke, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury, cognitive decline, and other neurological conditions. The company points to research and clinical trials suggesting improvements in motor function, balance, processing speed, and overall cognitive performance.

Patients and families have shared stories of significant progress, including improvements in mobility, memory, coordination, and daily tasks they once thought impossible. Roger Brewer of Millersport in Fairfield County is considered missing and endangered after driving away from his residence. Brewer has Alzheimer's disease and laIf Virginia is for lovers, then Ohio is for daredevils, as two of the top three best amusement parks for thrill-seekers in the U.S. are located right here.

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