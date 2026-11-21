A new evidence review finds CTE is rare among non-athletes but could still affect over a million Americans, highlighting the urgency of developing ways to diagnose and treat the disease during life.

FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 — Brain damage linked to contact sports like football and hockey is incredibly rare among non-athletes, but can still occur, a new evidence review says.

By comparison, one recent estimate holds that nearly 75% of NFL players who died between 2008 and 2023 had CTE, researchers noted. While these combined results show a strong link between CTE and contact sports, the new study also indicates that well over 1 million Americans might have CTE and not know it, researchers said.

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“Even though CTE is rare in these community studies, it could still affect an enormous number of Americans,” senior researcher Dr. Dan Daneshvar said. He is the chair of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Mass General Brigham in Boston.

“If the rates we’re seeing in these studies hold true in the broader population, more than a million Americans could already have CTE pathology,” Daneshvar said in a news release. “We don’t yet know how many people with CTE pathology develop symptoms, but this reinforces the urgency of developing ways to diagnose CTE during life and treat the disease. ”For the study, researchers pooled data from 12 previous studies examining more than 4,400 brains donated by people following their deaths.

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They then focused on seven studies that tracked the donors’ participation in contact sports, involving about 1,600 total brains. Across several analyses, CTE was found in 0.4% to 0.7% of non-athlete brains, which would correspond to roughly 1.2 million to 1.9 million Americans. Dr. Richard Carmona, a former surgeon general who serves on the board of the Concussion & CTE Foundation, reviewed the findings.challenges we face today,” he said.

“Even if CTE is found in only a small fraction of the population, it could affect millions of Americans,” Carmona continued in a news release. “These findings provide further evidence that CTE is not simply an inevitable consequence ofDementia, Alzheimer's Disease, and Aging Brains Get the facts on dementia and disorders such as Lewy Body dementia, Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, and more. Learn the warning signs of dementia.