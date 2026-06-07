Brain changes detected within minutes of meditation, study finds

New research shows that as little as seven minutes of meditation can alter brain waves, promoting relaxation and focus, with benefits increasing for experienced practitioners.

Meditation is often recommended for reducing stress and improving focus, but many beginners struggle with a wandering mind and give up after just a few seconds.

New research suggests that even a short meditation session can lead to meaningful brain changes, with effects peaking after about seven minutes. A study published in the journal Mindfulness, co-led by Dr. Balachundhar Subramaniam, a professor of anesthesiology at Harvard Medical School, found that alpha brain waves, which are associated with relaxed wakefulness, increase during meditation and peak within 15 minutes.

The study focused on breath-watching meditation, a type of focused-attention practice where individuals concentrate on their breathing, repeat a mantra, or simply sit quietly without chasing thoughts. The research involved 103 adults with varying meditation experience, from novices to advanced practitioners. Participants meditated while their brain activity was monitored using electroencephalography (EEG), which measures electrical patterns through scalp sensors.

Within just a few minutes, significant changes emerged: increases in theta, theta-alpha, alpha, and beta-1 brain waves, indicating relaxation and focus, while decreases in delta and gamma-1 waves suggested less drowsiness and reduced mind-wandering. No changes were observed in beta-2 wave activity. Dr. Subramaniam clarified that while some studies have reported increased gamma waves in experienced meditators, this study found a decrease in one type of gamma activity during calm, eyes-closed meditation, reflecting the mind settling and reducing distractions.

The co-activation of theta and alpha waves suggests heightened internal attention, akin to a flashlight within oneself, associated with calmness and creativity. Beta-1 activation indicates relaxed alertness and focused awareness. Advanced meditators showed greater increases in theta and theta-alpha waves and larger drops in delta and gamma-1 waves compared to novices, indicating that the benefits deepen with practice. Many people hesitate to meditate due to time constraints or the inability to stop their mind from wandering.

However, this study shows that even a few minutes can initiate brain changes that promote relaxation and focus. With an estimated 60.5 million adults in the United States practicing meditation in 2022, understanding its immediate effects can encourage more people to try it. The findings suggest that meditation is a skill that improves with practice, and even short sessions can yield benefits.

Future research could explore how these brain wave changes translate to long-term health outcomes, such as reduced anxiety, better stress management, pain relief, and improved sleep. For now, the message is clear: you don't need to meditate for hours to see results. A few minutes of focused breathing can start calming your brain, and with regular practice, the effects can become more pronounced





CNN / 🏆 4. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meditation Brain Waves Relaxation Focus Mindfulness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month spotlights healthy brain habits to fight cognitive declineJune is National Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month to raise awareness about the disease that affects about 44 million people.

Read more »

Marvel Unveils Bold New 'Avengers' Relaunch: A Return to the 'New Avengers' EraMarvel Comics is relaunching the Avengers with a new series described as the best in 20 years, drawing inspiration from the "New Avengers" era. The team will feature a mix of heroes from across the Marvel Universe, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Captain Marvel, plus a mysterious new recruit. Writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto aim to deliver a book that leads the Marvel Universe with big events, character conflict, and stunning visuals, set to debut in November.

Read more »

New World screwworm in Texas: New case detected in Zavala CountyA second case of New World screwworm has been detected in Texas, mere miles away from the first.

Read more »

How Social Context Influences Brain DisordersAn important new book provides vital and exciting perspective on the interface between brain and culture.

Read more »