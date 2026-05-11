Stanford Study Reveals Brain Scan Score Predicts Alzheimer's Risk Years Before Symptoms

A new study in Science Advances shows that a machine-learning model analyzing resting-state brain scans can identify people at higher risk of Alzheimer's disease years before memory symptoms appear, matching or outperforming existing biomarkers.

A groundbreaking study from Stanford Medicine has identified a new method to predict Alzheimer's disease risk years before memory loss appears, using advanced brain scanning technology and machine learning to detect subtle changes in neural connectivity.

Researchers developed a measurement called the Aging-Related Connectome, or ARC score, which analyzes how different parts of the brain communicate. This score successfully distinguished between healthy seniors whose brain activity patterns resembled those of super agers and those showing early biological signs of Alzheimer's-like deterioration.

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The study examined resting brain scans from two opposing groups: patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and older individuals known as super agers, whose memory capabilities match people decades younger. By comparing these groups, investigators mapped out the wiring patterns of resilient brains versus vulnerable ones.

The team trained a machine-learning model to recognize how different areas of the brain communicate with each other. When tested on seniors who were considered completely healthy and symptom-free, the ARC system sorted them into two hidden subgroups. On paper and in standard memory tests, these individuals performed identically, but brain scans revealed significant differences in biological aging.

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Over follow-up periods of up to 12 years, with most participants tracked for five to six years, those whose brain activity more closely resembled Alzheimer's patterns showed faster declines in memory and thinking. They also developed more amyloid plaques and were more likely to receive a formal diagnosis of the disease compared to their super ager-like counterparts.

The ARC score matched or outperformed standard risk measures, including amyloid and tau biomarkers as well as genetic testing, in spotting early decline. Researchers stressed that the brain scan method is not yet ready for standalone clinical use to diagnose Alzheimer's, noting that more studies are needed to confirm its accuracy and compare it with other emerging diagnostic tests.

We compared the ARC score with existing biomarkers in predicting people converting to Alzheimer's disease, said Kanhao Zhao, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar in psychiatry and lead author of the study. Our model shows comparable or better prediction ability, and it can do so at an earlier time point. And if we combine our score with the existing biomarkers, the prediction performance improves.

I'm excited we established a signature that can help us better understand the difference between people who can maintain excellent cognitive performance and people who show cognitive decline, said Yu Zhang, the study's senior author and an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford Medicine. A central challenge in treating the disease is that physical damage often begins decades before patients notice memory lapses, at which point treatment is less effective.

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Researchers emphasized that understanding how brain activity differs between healthy aging and neurodegeneration could help researchers test future treatments. There are two main components: one is to know which part of the brain to target, and the other is how we should change it, Zhang explained. Identifying the super ager brain resilience pattern is a critical component, so we know what a good pattern should be.

By revealing the exact networks that keep memories intact, this map gives doctors an earlier window to detect vulnerability and provides scientists with clear brain targets to strengthen through future therapies. This research was published in the November 6, 2026 issue of Science Advances.

Separately, a combination of physical activity, not smoking, light alcohol consumption, a good diet, and cognitive activities may help lower the risk of the disease by as much as 60 percent, a previous study found. These lifestyle habits offer a complementary approach to the biological insights provided by the new ARC scoring system.

Information for this article was taken from a Stanford University news release about its new study and a Fox News report. This story was reported from San Jose.