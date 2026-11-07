Braided Lady Mummy Reveals Ancient Funerary Secrets via CT Scan

Researchers use CT scans on the Braided Lady mummy from the University of Michigan, uncovering dental rituals and burial methods from Egypt's 18th to 21st Dynasties.

The secrets of an ancient Egyptian woman known as the ' Braided Lady' have been fully disclosed following a comprehensive digital examination of her remains. Scientists utilized high-resolution computed tomography (CT) scans to digitally unwrap the mummy, revealing intricate details about her life, health, and burial practices. The research team, led by a researcher at the University of Michigan, successfully peered inside the preserved body without causing any physical damage to the artifact.

Mummy History and Discovery

The woman was initially discovered among a cache of mummies in Egypt and was later brought to Canada in 1860. She is believed to have lived sometime between 1077 BC and 1292 BC. This timeframe places her existence roughly 3,000 to 3,300 years ago, a period when the ancient Egyptian civilization was at the height of its power.

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The mummy is dated to between Egypt's 18th and 21st Dynasties. Researchers examined her remains in the hope of uncovering specific clues about her life and death. Her preservation is considered exceptional, with both bones and soft tissues still clearly visible after millennia.

Key Dental and Health Findings

One of the woman's most remarkable features is her long, braided hair, which has remained intact for over 3,000 years. However, the scans revealed significant details regarding her oral health. The scans revealed that the Braided Lady was a petite woman standing just 4ft 11in (151cm) tall, who died between the ages of 35 and 50.

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Her teeth were heavily worn and damaged, probably as a result of the gritty, sand-laden diet common in ancient Egypt. The scans also revealed gum disease, a fractured molar and an incisor that had become displaced towards the throat. These findings provide a stark glimpse into the daily physical hardships faced by individuals of that era.

Ritual Implications and Burial Practices

Researchers believe these unusual dental features may indicate that she took part in an ancient funerary rite. The team wrote in the journal Radiology Case Reports that dental wear and pathology were observed, likely reflecting the abrasive diet of ancient Egyptians, and unique dental findings suggested participation in the 'Opening of the Mouth' ritual.

This practice was performed after death and was intended to restore the senses of the deceased for the afterlife. The scans also revealed that embalmers left parts of her internal organs inside the body, including remnants of the liver. They also found dried brain tissue, suggesting her brain was never removed during the mummification process.

According to the researchers, this combination of techniques is consistent with burial practices used for wealthy non-royal Egyptians during the New Kingdom period. The preservation of the brain is particularly significant, as it was not a standard practice for all social classes during that time.

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Medical Analysis and Cause of Death

Despite the detailed examination, the team found no signs of a fatal injury or obvious disease that could explain how she died. Small calcified deposits seen in the scans may point to a long-term parasitic infection. This was a common affliction in Ancient Egypt as many people lived alongside the Nile and relied on its water for drinking, bathing and agriculture.

The experts noted that while the evidence suggests a parasitic infection, it remains inconclusive. There is nothing to suggest that the infection was fatal or directly caused her death. As a result, the Braided Lady's cause of death remains a mystery thousands of years after she was laid to rest.

The study concludes that despite limitations posed by tissue desiccation and lack of historical records, this multidisciplinary radiological assessment advances our understanding of ancient Egyptian funerary practices. It also demonstrates the value of modern non-invasive imaging in reconstructing the lives and deaths of archaeological individuals.