Tom Brady Backs Rob Gronkowski Statue Outside Gillette Stadium Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

Tom Brady says Rob Gronkowski deserves a statue outside Gillette Stadium and suggests fans crowdsource beer cans to build it, as Gronkowski is inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this weekend.

Tom Brady believes Rob Gronkowski deserves a statue outside Gillette Stadium, and he has a unique idea for how Patriots fans can make it happen.

In the latest edition of #AskTom, Brady was asked if Gronkowski will get a statue outside Gillette Stadium someday, just like Brady. Brady said yes, then offered a plan. I actually think we need to crowdsource beer cans this weekend and the fans will build the statue themselves, Brady said. I will come out, I will get it in on the action and that would be a true testament to the Gronk mentality.

Also read Rob Gronkowski Clarifies Turning Point USA Affiliation After NH Visit

Gronkowski Set for Hall of Fame Honor

It would warm my heart. Gronkowski will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame over the weekend, when the Green Bay Packers visit the New England Patriots on Sunday. The game serves as a homecoming for Brady, one GOAT, and a special day for another. Gronkowski became one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history during his nine seasons in New England.

Advertisement

He won three Super Bowls, was named a Pro Bowler five times and set numerous records at the position. He was a key figure in the Patriots dynasty run. Brady and Gronkowski connected on 105 touchdowns including playoffs, the second-most by any quarterback-receiver duo in NFL history. As they return to their old stomping ground, here are the top five Brady-to-Gronkowski plays at Gillette Stadium.

Best Brady to Gronkowski Plays at Gillette

When you have thrown 105 touchdown passes to one player, you can trust that receiver to come down with a 50/50 ball. That is what Brady did with Gronkowski on numerous occasions. One notable instance came in Week 1 of the 2015 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lining up in a goal-line formation, Brady ran a play-action fake and threw a lob to Gronkowski in the back of the end zone.

Gronkowski used his size to get in position to grab the ball while keeping his feet inbounds for the touchdown. Gronkowski caught five passes for 94 yards and three touchdowns in that game. That was practically average for him against Pittsburgh. He had 41 catches for 685 yards and eight touchdowns in seven career games against the Steelers.

Memorable Touchdown Catches Against Bills

Another instance came in 2017 against the Buffalo Bills. Gronkowski was lined out wide and ran a fade along the sideline toward the end zone, with Bills safety Micah Hyde in lockstep with him. Brady placed the ball where only Gronkowski could get it. Gronkowski made a back shoulder grab, needing only one hand to haul in the 17-yard touchdown.

That catch helped spark a 37-16 win for the Patriots. Gronkowski had five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown in that game. Against the Chicago Bears in 2014, Gronkowski made the magic happen himself. Brady threw a low strike to Gronkowski over the middle, getting it by a diving Bears defender.

Advertisement

Gronkowski caught the ball at his ankles, threw a stiff arm to get one would-be tackler off him, then dragged another tackler five yards into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown. Gronkowski had nine receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-23 win for the Patriots that day. In one of his first playoff games, Gronkowski brought a highlight to remember.

Playoff Highlights and One-Handed Grabs

With the Patriots looking to add to their early 7-0 lead, Brady found Gronkowski in the back corner of the end zone, but it was not an easy catch. Gronkowski made a diving effort as he juggled the ball while falling to the turf. He reeled in the grab and did his classic Gronk Spike afterward as the Patriots took a 14-0 lead.

That was the first of three touchdown grabs for Gronkowski in that game, as he logged 10 catches for 145 yards in a 45-10 win in the divisional round. Gronkowski also had a memorable one-handed grab against the Denver Broncos in 2014. As Brady pump-faked and struggled to find an open receiver, he eventually decided to throw to Gronkowski, even though a few Broncos defenders were around him.

The throw was not perfect, as the ball went to Gronkowski left as he was running right. Broncos safety T.J. Ward was draped all over him. Still, Gronkowski came down with a 20-yard reception using his left hand.

He caught a touchdown pass on the next play as part of a nine-catch, 105-yard day in a 43-21 win over the Broncos.